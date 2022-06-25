Byrd Street: June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

On Saturday afternoon, I chatted with lots of folks at the reception celebrating the new mural titled “The Beautiful and Strange Vessels” created by artist Rick Nickel and a team of volunteers on the back wall of The Arts Center in Orange.

Cathy Gallagher and her husband, Brian Smith, moved to Orange five years ago from Manassas. They live near the Arts Center and both are fans of the colorful, kid-friendly mural. Brian said he’d stopped to look at it on his way home from 7-Eleven and had an immediate reaction: “I smiled. It’s uplifting. It made me happy.”

As for Cathy, she said, “I like it. Oftentimes, art is one of the things that revitalize a town. It’s energetic. I look forward to seeing the others”—that is, the two other murals the Arts Center has in the works, one next to Taylor Park and the other at Salvagewrights Ltd.

Artist and Paint It Orange owner Jess Cifizzari and her daughter, Shayla, and son, Wyatt, were also at the reception. Gazing at the mural from her perch at a picnic table, Jess said of the wall decorated with (mostly) smiling pots and other vessels, “It’s fun, it’s funky. You don’t have to be an art critic to look at it and appreciate it. It’s not a technically complicated piece. It tells a story and it’s fun. The kids are coming up with stories of the objects talking to each other.”

Shayla agreed: “I like the bright colors. I think they did something really interesting with the wall. It’s something nice and pretty to look at. It lets you use your imagination. I’m not entirely sure what everything is, so you have to make up a little story for it.”

Seated beside Shayla, Sam Flippo cast a shrewd eye on the mural. She moved to Orange a month ago, and the prop master for the University of Virginia’s drama department knows a thing or two about art and design. “It reminds me of Richard Scarry,” she said, citing the children’s book author and illustrator. Further, she said the Arts Center has created an eye-catching landmark with the mural, a sight far more appealing than a billboard or a blank wall.

Wending my way from group to group, I joined a conversation that Arts Center volunteer Jeannie Rentch was having with fellow Orange resident Ginny Stanley. Jeannie said she thought the mural’s design was appropriate for the Arts Center, given its “wonderful clay pottery program.” Ginny said, “It stands out from a distance. You can see it from the parking lot at Mario’s. It brings you in.” She added that her 13-year-old granddaughter, Janie Stanley of Richmond, had visited recently and loved the mural.

Last words (for now, anyway) on “The Beautiful and Strange Vessels” go to Blaine Hower, a studio art major at the University of Mary Washington who learned about the project from his art professor, Ashe Laughlin of Rapidan. On the days the mural was under construction, Blaine drove to Orange from his home in Dahlgren. He and Rick Nickel started working early each day, before local volunteers joined them. Blaine told me he blocked out shapes on the wall, painted and did detail work—“just about everything.”

It’s not every day you see someone radiant with happiness, but that’s how Blaine looked when he told me his thoughts on the final product: “It’s incredible to see it brought to life. It’s one thing to drive by the mural. But to be part of the creation is a profound experience.”

***

Speaking of things we drive by, have you ever noticed the small blue sign on the right side of Route 615 as you head into Orange—the one that says “Leave”? It’s telling travelers they’re leaving a Virginia Byway, the state designation for the scenic drive on Rapidan Road. But for anyone who missed the sign announcing the byway’s beginning, “Leave” sends a standalone message that’s a mite frosty. It’s followed by a sign welcoming everybody to the Town of Orange, so … hmmm. Pam Jaske of Rapidan travels the road often, and she has no problem with the un-welcome sign. “I hope it stays there,” she told me. “I can’t look at it and not laugh!”

***

I recently paid a visit to Main Street in Gordonsville, and the shopping district looked very spiffy and summery. Krecek Kakes was doing a steady business, as was the Annie Gould Gallery. Artist and gallery owner Annie Gould said her shop and others in the neighborhood have bounced back nicely from the bleak times early in the pandemic. Keep it going, Gville!

***

The dedication of the new Commemorative Park at the corner of Church and Chapman streets in Orange was the place to be on Sunday afternoon. You should’ve heard the drum circle—or maybe you did. In any case, I’ll give you my take on this wonderful occasion, and accompanying Juneteenth celebration, in next week’s column. Until then.

***

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.