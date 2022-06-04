Byrd Street: June 2, 2022

What a treat the Orange Community Band’s spring concert was. On Sunday afternoon I joined an audience of 60 or so at Orange County High School for the first of the band’s two Memorial Day weekend performances. Band director Tracey Grapes Stakem led a well-paced production that began with the Ukrainian national anthem and “The Star-Spangled Banner” and ended (in an encore) with the Armed Forces Salute, a medley of the tunes associated with each branch of the U.S. military. In between, the band performed an engaging variety of pieces, including excerpts from “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copeland and “At Dawn They Slept” (memorializing the events of Pearl Harbor Day), both of which I especially enjoyed.

After the show, I chatted with Colin and Emilie Mason of Fredericksburg. Colin’s mother, Carol Villagran of Locust Grove, was one of two oboists performing, and the Masons were all smiles in support of her and the whole band’s performance.

Emilie said, “I loved it. It’s clear they have a passion for what they’re doing.” Colin commended “the lively group,” and it turned out he, too, particularly liked “Appalachian Spring.”

Villagran is one of the newer members of the band. When I caught up with her, she told me she had played in a community orchestra in Fredericksburg and then took time off from performing—33 years, in fact. In the past year, she returned to the oboe and joined the Orange Community Band. She said it was a little scary to perform in public again after such a long layoff, but the other band members made her feel right at home. “They’re so welcoming and friendly, and they are good musicians,” she said, adding that “Tracey is an awesome conductor.”

During the Armed Forces Salute, Stakem asked veterans to stand when they heard the tune representing their branch of the service. Several people rose as the band worked its way through the different songs, and the audience applauded in gratitude for each of them.

While waiting to say hello to Stakem, I struck up a conversation with a veteran who had risen during “Anchors Aweigh,” the U.S. Navy song. He was none other than Dick Grapes of Hagerstown, Md., the band director’s proud father. He served out of Norfolk as a radioman, third class, from 1960-1963 during the Cuban crisis.

Thank you, sir, for your service, and congratulations, Tracey and the entire Orange Community Band on a marvelous concert.

For anyone interested, the community band and chorus are open to new members. For information, go to www.orangechorusandband.com.

***

The Orange County Animal Shelter has a bounty of cute dogs and cats available for adoption. Browsing the Petfinder website, I paused to admire Josie Jane, a beaming Pit Bull mix, 3 years old, whom the shelter describes as “a goofy and loving gal,” and Natasha, a self-possessed and lovely black-and-white kitty, about 2 years old, with medium-length fur. They are among the Orange County dogs and cats waiting for their very own cuddly humans. Have a look at all the local critters on Petfinder.com.

***

The lightning bugs are out, and few things top the quiet pleasure of sitting on the porch at night and watching their tiny lights glimmer on and off. But you could always enhance the experience with a bit of dessert. Maybe you’d like some coconut cake made from the following recipe, courtesy of Joy Toombs, who supplies the cakes for the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage’s opening-night receptions. Have a slice on a warm June evening, and keep an eye out for falling stars.

Coconut Cake

Prepare a yellow cake mix per box directions. Use a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Allow cake to cool thoroughly.

Combine the following:

•2 cups sugar

•16 oz. sour cream

• 14 oz. Angel Flake coconut or 3-4 packages frozen fresh coconut

Beat the sugar and sour cream until smooth to ensure sugar is dissolved. Add the coconut and beat until well mixed.

Use a string to cut the cake length-wise. Return the bottom layer (cut side up) to the original baking dish. Spread half of the coconut mixture on the layer in the dish. Put the second layer on (cut side down) and cover with remainder of mixture. Best if made the night before or early the day you plan to serve it. Cover and keep refrigerated.

***

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.