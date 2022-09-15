Byrd Street for Sept. 15, 2022

Sept. 15, 2022

There are hikes meant for exercise and relaxation, and then there are hikes intended to stretch the mind as well as the legs. Dr. Matt Reeves, chief archaeologist at James Madison’s Montpelier, is all about the latter. A couple weeks ago, he led a group of about 25 adventurers, some local and some visiting from out of town, on a first-of-its-kind tour of the East Woods at Montpelier. The history of this mysterious, deeply forested area is fascinating.

According to Reeves, enslaved workers during Madison’s era built canals and roadbeds in the woods for the transport of cash crops. He said these engineering projects are still visible and showcase the acumen and industry of the enslaved laborers.

Later, by email, Reeves told me he was very happy with the way the hike had gone. “The main thing I wanted to have folks understand is the intellectual and engineering contributions of enslaved Americans and that they were an integral part of developing the ideas behind the agricultural enterprise” at Montpelier.

Among the hikers were Michael Carter Jr. of Unionville and his three sons. A farmer specializing in what he calls “Africulture,” a new member of the board of the Montpelier Descendants Committee and a first-time visitor to Montpelier, Carter and I had an interesting phone conversation a week after the hike. He told me, first of all, that using the terms “slaves” and “enslaved” obscures the accomplishments of those who toiled as civil and mechanical engineers, carpenters, inventors, blacksmiths, chefs, midwives and negotiators, among other occupations: “‘Enslaved’ doesn’t really describe their function; their function was to build a nation.”

As for his first visit to Montpelier, Carter said he was inspired, encouraged and “more honored” than ever to be descended from Black people who had built and accomplished so much under tremendously adverse conditions. When I asked how the hike had gone for his children, he said his oldest son, 13, had lots of questions for Reeves; his middle son, 10, had hopped in the woodland spring while Reeves was describing it to the group; and his youngest, age 7, was “leading the pack most of the time, like he’d been there before.” He said, “I loved the fact that they felt at home enough to explore.”

Howard and Martha Zaritsky of Rapidan also went on the thought-provoking hike. Following up by email, Martha said, “I have long been aware of the technological expertise and accomplishments of enslaved workers, so what they were able to do in the East Woods did not surprise me, but I was fascinated to learn that they apparently were often applying techniques that their ancestors had developed in Africa.”

I asked her what in particular caught her eye. She responded, “It is hard to point to a specific thing or things that especially interested me during the walk, because it was all terrific, but I think I was intrigued by the way that the forest takes over what had once been cultivated fields, and that it doesn’t take all that long to happen. The whole idea of there having been buildings in what is now deep woods, and the archaeologists’ of course knowing to look there, made an impression on me the first time I heard of it. I was impressed by how much archaeologists have to know about botany, and how much they use evidence derived from it in solving the mysteries they confront.”

Dr. Michael Blakey, a professor of anthropology and American Studies at the College of William & Mary, was on the tour as well. Designated as the scholarly advisor to the Montpelier Descendants Committee, he takes the long view when he thinks about Montpelier’s East Woods. In response to my questions, he wrote me, “The work and lives of the enslaved largely took place on the thousands of acres they terraformed beyond the house. Walking the East Woods allowed us first-hand witness of many of the remaining signs of that past world. It is gentler than the sound of whips and sight of blood.”

He continued, “But one can imagine what it took to fell the forest (now many times overgrown), build acres of straight irrigation ditches by their own design, plant, harvest, and transport to market the drug (tobacco) that first fueled American (and Madison’s) wealth. They would find spaces, like those we saw, in which to live a human life. This nascent tour has only begun to let us peek into those spaces from beyond.”

Reeves’ next guided hike of the East Woods will be on Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information and to sign up, go to Montpelier.org and click on the calendar link.

I recently stopped by The Arts Center in Orange for an informal gathering of artists and art lovers. Billed as “a chance to exchange ideas, meet other artists, network and get inspired,” the event attracted a couple of dozen people, including Amy Tetervin of Rapidan. A banjo player, tapestry maker, gardener and owner of three horses, Tetervin said she was enjoying the mixer and thinking about signing up for a watercolor class at the Arts Center.

Other faces in the crowd included Arts Center volunteer Andra Landi, Arts Center programs coordinator Laura Link, Pat McAloon, owner (along with his wife, Monica Xia) of Holladay House, community organizer Dani Rivera and artist Davi Leventhal.

Leventhal told me with great enthusiasm about the Community Arts Collective that he and his fellow artists and their supporters launched in June. He said the idea behind the collective is to create a network of collaborative activities and events to help Main Street businesses thrive and give local artists and young people new opportunities to share their creativity with the community.

Can’t wait for details, Davi!

Until next time. Write to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.