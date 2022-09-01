Byrd Street for Sept. 1, 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

When I was in Gordonsville a couple of weekends ago, I had the pleasure of listening to Vern Fischer strum his guitar. Stationed in front of the tiny park next to Town Hall, the amiable Fischer paused between tunes to tell me he’s been playing for passersby once or twice per month on Saturdays for the past five or six years. He stays away if it’s too hot or too cold, but on a typical summer afternoon, he’ll come out and “play until it rains.”

He said the response from the public has been wonderful. Fans leave tips in his guitar case, and some are so impressed that they hire him for gigs. But beyond those material benefits, Fischer said he enjoys bringing live music to this “neat little town” where he’s lived for 10 years.

The Baltimore native, 71, has been playing music since he was 6 years old and has been in one band or another since he was a teenager. He served in the U.S. Navy and is a carpenter by trade, but he’s made serious inroads in the music business. In addition to performing at weddings, parties and hotels, Fischer told me he’s been a house musician at Keswick Hall and Farmington Country Club.

He can play just about anything on his 1996 handmade guitar, from jazz to pop to classical, and it’s obvious he loves performing. Next time you’re in Gville on a Saturday, keep an eye (and ear) out for Vern — his guitar-playing provides a lovely accompaniment to a summertime stroll.

* * *

Not far away, the flowers lining the walkway to Town Hall are at their stunning, late-summer peak. Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner told me by phone that Natural Flow Landscape and Garden Design of Orange, owned by Denise Rentch, gets all the credit. Commending Rentsch and her landscaping colleagues, Coiner said, “They do great work. Not only do they have great taste in flowers; they keep [everything] maintained. They don’t plant it and forget about it.”

The mayor said that the “amazing” landscapers take care of the flowers at other key points around town, including the traffic circle and the entrance to Gordonsville near the Barbecue Exchange. Coiner was quick to add that the merchants and property owners along Main Street have done their part to beautify the town with bountiful sidewalk flower displays. It’s all part of what he calls the “wow factor” that he’s been working on for a long time, with the goal of surprising and delighting every visitor who comes to town.

Next up for the mayor: A yea or a nay on the matching grant for the town’s park. Coiner and other community leaders have been planning and fundraising for years to get Verling Park, including Dix Memorial Pool, improved and expanded, and Coiner expects to get a decision on the grant (a local, state and federal partnership) very soon. Fingers crossed, Bob.

* * *

Speaking of parks, I headed to Taylor Park in Orange on Sunday afternoon to meet Pat Koczur, a member of the Dolley Madison Quilters Guild. Our plan was to continue our conversation, begun via email, about quilts and the guild’s upcoming show. When I arrived, Pat called out, “You missed the wedding!”

Wait, what? It was then I noticed a sun-dappled wedding party standing just yards away.

It’s not every day a wedding happens in Taylor Park (was this, in fact, a first?), and Pat said she didn’t mind waiting if I wanted to cover the breaking news.

The newlyweds were happy to chat. Tyler and Olivia Lindsay told me they live (with their baby son, Waylon) right up the street from the park and love the Town of Orange. The couple got engaged in November, and then, Olivia said, “Last week we decided, let’s get married.”

What did they do to prepare for the big day? “Not much,” confessed the beaming bride. They lined up Jamie Sedwick Lamb as their officiant, and Olivia spent some extra time getting dressed that morning. Attending the wedding: Tyler’s mother and stepfather, Eileen Lindsay and Russell Casino of Lake Monticello, and, of course, baby Waylon. And then it was time. Marking the special occasion, church bells rang the hour just moments after the couple exchanged their vows.

Some readers may know Olivia, originally from Liverpool, England, from her time working for Orange Veterinary Clinic. She’s now busy with a new line of work, making goat’s milk soap and selling it via her business, The Toy Barn Homestead. Tyler, meanwhile, is a fiber optics splicer, “basically,” he explained, “making the internet work.”

Congratulations, Olivia and Tyler, and best wishes for your continued happiness and success!

* * *

Now about those quilts. After Pat Koczur and I got settled on a park bench, she told me that the Dolley Madison Quilters Guild show — coming up in a couple of weeks at Prospect Heights Middle School — will feature 169 quilts. Proceeds from the $5 admission fee (no charge for children) will go to the Love Outreach Food Pantry and the Christian Emergency Council. The exhibit hours are 10-5 on Saturday, Sept. 17, and 11-4 on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The exhibit’s coordinator, Koczur said this will be the group’s first show in three years. During the worst of the pandemic, the quilters tried meeting outside and then met indoors at Saint Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, where they wore masks and practiced social distancing. When health and safety restrictions began to ease up, the guild grew in number and now has a robust membership of 52. “People were anxious to get back out and be creative and socialize,” she said, adding that some younger quilters have signed up.

Koczur started sewing at age 9 and finished her first quilt when she was 18. “My mother, who did not sew, tried to remember how my grandmother made quilts and that got me started. I learned from books at first, then took classes and learned from other quilters.”

As for the guild, she said, “We make most of our quilts from cotton fabric, and the fabric industry has a huge selection of fabric designed just for quilters. We make quilts as small as 12-inch-square wall hangings to king-sized bed quilts. The small quilts are challenging because the pieces are little, and the big quilts are challenging just because they are big.”

To learn more about the group, go to the Dolley Madison Quilting Guild’s Facebook page.

* * *

Until next time, Byrd watchers, and see you at the quilt show!