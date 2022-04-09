Byrd Street: April 7, 2022

April 7, 2022

Careers take interesting twists and turns, as Orange attorney Patrick Hand can attest. Although he’s practiced law since 1984, Hand has always been interested in writing—and golf. For the past couple of years, he has combined the two by writing feature stories for Global Golf Post, a weekly online publication, and now he’s planning to transition to a full-time writing career with a focus on the athletes, both famous and lesser-known, who have added pizzazz and pathos to an elegant game.

The Rapidan resident got into golf through his father, Edward Hand, a skilled player who had a single-digit handicap in his youthful prime. “When I was about 6 years old, he would take me to his club in the evenings. He cut the shaft off a driver down to my size,” Hand said, adding that his father still belongs to a golf club though he doesn’t play anymore.

Patrick himself has been playing for more than 50 years, but these days, he prefers writing about golf to going out on the links. He told me, “Sometimes I’ll be looking through newspaper accounts online from tournaments 60 years ago and find something that makes me think, ‘Wow, nobody knows about this. I’m going to write about it.’ It’s like finding a gold nugget.” He’s tracked down some of the players he’s written about: “It’s fun to interview the older pros. Most are very nice people and happy to share their experiences.”

His picks for golf’s best players ever? “Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, without a doubt. I would give a slight edge to Nicklaus. During his prime, equipment was more primitive than in Woods’ day, but Nicklaus could drive the ball almost as far as Woods. And Nicklaus had stiffer competition, including Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Billy Casper and Tom Watson, than Woods did with his contemporaries.”

Hand is currently working on a book about pro golf in the 1960s, which he considers the sport’s golden age. In a trip that will likely fire him up for the book and more articles, he’s heading to Augusta, Ga., this week for the annual meeting of the Golf Writers Association of America. Strategically scheduled on the eve of the Masters tournament, this is the first time the group has met since 2019. Have fun, Patrick, and keep us posted on the book!

* * *

Orange County Library Director Katie Hill reports that the county libraries are doing a booming business. She wrote me, “We are thrilled to see more in-person use at the libraries as customers are feeling more comfortable being in our spaces. Checkouts in February 2022 were 75% higher than they had been in February 2021. Halfway into our current fiscal year, visits to the libraries are on pace to exceed 2020 by 7% and 2021 by 42%.”

When I asked Hill if she had any new library services that readers should know about, she said, “Our biggest, best new thing is our mobile app called OCPLVA, available to download free for Android and iOS in the app stores. It really improves the mobile experience for renewing items and searching for items. It also allows a family to store their cards in the app, and staff can scan them from there.” Sounds very handy.

* * *

In the recipe department, you may recall that Joy Toombs, who bakes the delicious cakes for opening-night receptions at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, agreed to share some recipes with Byrd Street readers. Her “Fresh Apple Walnut Cake” is the second in the lineup. She says she typically uses one large Granny Smith and one large Gala or Red Delicious apple in the recipe, and her family prefers black walnuts over the English variety. Thanks, Joy!

Fresh Apple Walnut Cake

• Cut up 3 cups of apples (unpeeled, cored and cut into small pieces)

• Sift together 3 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt

• Break 3 eggs in a bowl

• Add 1½ cups corn oil (or canola oil) and beat

• Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla and beat

• Add 2 cups of regular sugar and beat

• Add sifted items to bowl a little at a time until well mixed. Batter will become thick.

• Beat in 1 cup chopped English walnuts or ¾ cup chopped black walnuts

• Beat in the 3 cups of chopped apples just until well blended

This makes one tube pan or two loaf pans.

Grease pans very well with solid shortening. Dust with regular white sugar instead of flour.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1¼ hours for Bundt pan or one hour for loaf pans. Test every five minutes thereafter until cake tester or toothpick comes out clean. Time varies per oven and type of pan used.

If you use a dark-colored pan, turn the oven down 25 degrees or your cake will burn. Dark pans need to be greased and dusted with sugar just like a regular aluminum pan. You may have to adjust time because of the lower temperature.

Allow cake to cool for 10 minutes before loosening and removing from cake pan.

* * *

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.