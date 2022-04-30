Byrd Street: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022

Whether it’s running, tennis, golf or something else, most middle-aged athletes devote their energies to one sport they excel in. Rob Hebb, 43, of Locust Grove is in that category—sort of. As a dedicated triathlete, he considers running, cycling and swimming three parts of a single sport. On Saturday, the project manager for Legacy Engineering in Fredericksburg placed an impressive third in the men’s 40-44 age group in the Kinetic Rumpass in the Bumpass triathlon.

A native of England, Hebb competed in orienteering (“running with a map from point to point as quickly as possible based upon the ground conditions”) while serving in the British Army. He moved to the U.S. in 2010 and to Locust Grove in 2017. By email, he told me how he got started as a triathlete: “I returned from vacation back in 2018 realizing that I wasn’t in the shape I used to or wanted to be. I have been cycling since I was about 15 with my stepfather, and I ran a lot in the Army, so getting back into training and adding swimming to the mix didn’t seem too much to ask, but was I wrong.”

He continued, “After training and entering events since 2019, I soon learned that progression in cycling and running requires time in the respective discipline, but swimming is all about technique and persistence, as you can’t just muscle your way through the water efficiently and still expect to be competitive in the bike and run portions of a triathlon.”

Hebb competed in a half-marathon in Fredericksburg in December and a full marathon in Virginia Beach in March. His time in Virginia Beach was three hours, 54 minutes. He said he enjoys training, marking his progress and getting his race results—all factors that keep him motivated. What’s his advice for those of us who want to get better at running or whatever our chosen sport might be? “Consistency and persistence are key. It will be hard at times, and you will have doubts, but just remember, if it was easy, everyone would be doing it.” Very true, Rob! Congrats on your great showing at the triathlon last weekend.

* * *

With so much news pressing on all of us right now, you could be forgiven if you missed Earth Day on Friday. But Dr. Dena Jennings of Nasons did not forget. In fact, she and her husband, Donald Jennings, opened up their organic herb farm off Route 20 for visitors who wanted to mark the day of environmental awareness with them.

The tour included a look at all the fragrant little plants in and around the “herb teepee” and a visit to the off-the-grid cabin that Dena Jennings calls “Little House on the Piedmont,” which has a bio-toilet and a gravity-powered outdoor shower. Earth Day celebrants also walked on trails along a stream and got an eyeful of the farm’s towering piles of mulch and wood chips. They learned about the medicinal herbs that the couple grows and took a mile-long walk in and (presumably) out of a 200-foot-diameter labyrinth, a unique landscaping feature you can find on Google maps. Those who weren’t up for the winding walk could try out the “finger labyrinth” carved from cedar wood—a relatively safe bet for the directionally challenged.

When I asked Dena to sum up her approach to running an environment-friendly farm, she replied, “We follow the R’s of safe environmental practice: reuse, recycle, reduce, refuse and repurpose. We start by refusing to use things on the farm that are harmful to the planet. We reuse what we can. We reduce our carbon consumption by using solar as much as possible to heat and power things. We repurpose what we cannot recycle.” Sounds like a great set of guidelines to follow every day, not just Earth Day, in honor of this stunning planet we call home.

* * *

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.