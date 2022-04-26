Byrd Street: April 21, 2022

As Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College, approaches the completion of her fifth year on the job, she remains as upbeat as she was when she was first hired. Although she is realistic about the toll that the pandemic, and its related impact on education, has taken on students, she said an interesting insight emerged from GCC’s seismic shift to online learning: Many students like it.

“We’re still offering about 70% of our classes online and that seems to be what our students want,” she told me during a phone interview last week. Faculty have been working hard to strengthen their online teaching skills, and Gullickson praised them for their innovative approaches.

Enrollment at Germanna is down 2% from last year, but up 16% over the past four years—“and that’s amazing,” Gullickson said. She added that enrollment of people of color is up 25% over the past four years.

She said construction of the new healthcare building at Germanna’s Locust Grove campus was delayed during the general chaos of the past couple of years, but she expects work to begin this year and be completed by 2024.

With her eye on area employment trends, she said GCC plans to double the size of its nursing program (currently the largest among Virginia’s community colleges) over the next three years. Plans also are in the works for new courses that will offer students certifications in cybersecurity, construction, heavy equipment operation and asphalt paving, among other fields where jobs are plentiful.

Gullickson has two big projects on deck. One is to transform Germanna into a “work-based learning” institution, where businesses and industries provide students with paid job opportunities while they’re in school. The other will turn Germanna into a “global community college” enrolling students online from all over the world. The idea is to train workers who could work online for businesses and industries in GCC’s service area. Set to begin “small” and “low risk” in the fall, the ambitious effort will involve ramped-up marketing, Gullickson said. “The interconnectedness of our economy is forcing us to look out beyond our region” for well-trained workers. As a decided bonus, she said it will be great if Germanna can offer online healthcare classes, for instance, to students in countries desperately in need of more workers in that field.

How does Gullickson manage to do so much and stay so optimistic? “I’m a person of faith. That has been very important to me,” she said, adding, “I’ve learned to rely on the goodness of others. I couldn’t have done this, if [faculty, staff and the community] didn’t want to make sure our students were served. I get energy from their energy.”

* * *

When Tony Wilson of Rhoadesville was a young man training to become an auctioneer, he used to work on his fast-paced “chant” in front of the mirror, and sometimes he’d drive down the road and imagine the traffic signs and telephone poles were bidders. He’d call out the bidda, bidda, biddas and count up by quarters—25, 50, 75, 100! Sold to the stop sign on Selma Road.

With an uncle in the business, the 1987 Orange County High School graduate quickly learned that auctioneering involves more than having a good chant and keeping track of the bids, though those are essential skills. Recently named Virginia’s 2022 Auctioneer of the Year by the Virginia Auctioneers Association, Wilson told me that his problem-solving skills and passion for real estate, which makes up 99% of Wilson Auction Company’s business, have served him well. Add to that a laser-sharp focus on marketing and an emphasis on teamwork, and you have his recipe for success.

Now that the worst of the pandemic appears to be over, Wilson said his company, which partners with Nicholls Auction Marketing Group in Fredericksburg, is back to doing 85% of its real estate auctions live and on-site but with an online component. The online option has proven popular with many customers. He said people have told him, “I don’t have to come out and stand in the sun. I miss the social aspect of it, but otherwise, it’s a good way to buy.”

Wilson said the field of auctioneering is not attracting many young people these days, but among those he has recruited are his daughter, Chelsea Wilson Kearns, head of his company’s marketing department, and his son, Spencer Wilson, who also works for the family business. He said it’s a lucrative field “if it’s done correctly and you help enough people.”

Like Janet Gullickson, he clearly loves his work. “The passion I have for it and the fun I have with it is seeing people realize their goals,” he said, citing satisfied customers who have downsized, moved closer to family members and solved knotty inheritance problems, thanks to successful auctions.

“The world we live in is based on relationships, taking care of people,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, helping people is what it’s all about.”

* * *

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.