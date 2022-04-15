Byrd Street: April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

West Main Street in Orange got more interesting recently with the arrival of Spelled Ink, a bookshop selling “books, baubles and bubbles.” Co-owners Cindy Pagan of Unionville and Heather Griffin of Rhoadesville started their business online and began testing the waters with a pop-up store last November. By January, 132 W. Main Street—next to Taylor Park—had become Spelled Ink’s official home.

The two friends met when they collaborated on a 4-H homeschooling group. Sitting behind the counter at their store, which sells both new and used books, Pagan explained what happened next. “Then the pandemic hit and we were stuck at home, going insane. Heather came up with the idea of having an online store. Two years later—boom! That went faster than expected,” she said, looking around at the cozy, twinkling shop full of books and playful gifts.

Pagan and Griffin give a big shout-out to Charlotte Cole, executive director of Love Orange Virginia, for seeking them out after she discovered their store on Etsy.com. They said Cole initially wanted to fill empty storefronts with pop-up shops during the holiday season. After theirs succeeded, Cole put them in touch with a Main Street property owner and they struck a more permanent deal. To develop their business savvy, the two are now taking classes in entrepreneurship and small business management.

Pagan said local residents have enthusiastically welcomed the new shop, and both she and Griffin have been thrilled to meet “a lot of amazing people we wouldn’t have the opportunity to meet otherwise.”

When I asked Griffin what she likes about running a bookstore, she said, “I’m obsessed with books. I love to read them, write them, talk about them. All my hobbies, all in one—this is the perfect road for me.”

Griffin writes fiction with a paranormal twist under a pen name, and Pagan writes psychological thrillers and romance, also under a pen name. Their own books are for sale at Spelled Ink, along with many other titles in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry.

To connect with the community, Spelled Ink is sponsoring an event, “Celebrate Literacy and the Arts in the Park,” on Saturday, April 23, at Taylor Park. The day coincides with the Dolley Madison Garden Club’s garden tour, and the booksellers are planning to collaborate with other local businesses and The Arts Center in Orange “to make a fun day of it,” Pagan said.

Welcome to the neighborhood and good luck with the new venture, Cindy and Heather!

* * *

If you’re in the market for a kitten, there are some fine little felines available at the Orange County Animal Shelter. On Petfinder.com, the shelter has posted photos and descriptions of Bert, Ryder and Briggs (short-haired black kittens) along with Trevor (a short-haired orange tabby). The cuddle quotient looks to be very high for each of them. To get the details on these and other local pets up for adoption, have a look at Petfinder and search under the Orange ZIP code, 22960.

* * *

The Confederate monument at the Orange County Courthouse has been in the news lately, but there’s something else at the courthouse worth talking about: the broken clock. This prominent clock, stuck in time for a very long time, doesn’t exactly send a message of a forward-thinking community. How about it, OC supervisors? Can you fix the clock in time for the Town of Orange’s sesquicentennial celebration in June?

* * *

During the opening reception for Young Visions 2022 at The Arts Center in Orange, I had the pleasure of chatting with John Lentine, art teacher at Locust Grove Primary School. Lentine told me that he recommends that parents display their children’s artwork on a large bulletin board in the living room or family room rather than just tacking pictures to the fridge. He believes youngsters greatly appreciate and benefit from early recognition of their creative ability.

Lentine speaks from experience. When he was a boy, his mother kept a large “brag board” in the living room, where the achievements, including artwork, of all nine family members were posted. One of his creations that stayed on the board for a long time was a 1962 drawing of a space rocket. In response to my request for more information, Lentine later emailed me that as a second-grader, he drew the picture “on the day Mercury Astronaut John Glenn blasted off in the Friendship 7 and orbited the Earth three times.” He left the drawing on the kitchen table for the rest of the family to see.

At the time, Lentine’s father was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, in Special Air Missions, and he had the opportunity to give his 7-year-old son’s drawing to Glenn. About a month later, Glenn sent the drawing back to the family—complete with his autograph and an inscription reading, “Best regards to my friend John Lentine and congratulations on the fine picture.”

“We were all thrilled,” Lentine said of his family’s reaction, adding that the pioneering astronaut and future U.S. senator “definitely had ‘the right stuff.’” And so does Lentine, a teacher who encourages his young students to have a blast in art class and rocket their way to their own creative victories.

* * *

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.