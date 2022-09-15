Bull Run Hunt Club shows its appreciation to first responders in Mitchells

Decadence was on the menu last week at historic Inskeep Hall in Mitchells as members of the first-responder community braved the storms to come together and enjoy a first-class meal, courtesy of Bull Run Hunt Club members, community sponsors and volunteers.

Joint Master of the Foxhounds, Adrianna Waddy, said the inaugural event was for local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and communications dispatchers, and is a way for the community to give back to the people who give so much of themselves helping keep their communities safe.

“Our sister club in Thomson, Georgia, has been having a similar event annually for quite a few years, always on the last Wednesday before 9/11, and that is what gave me the idea,” Waddy said.

Inskeep Hall is home to the Bull Run Hunt Club, a traditional fox hunting organization. The building was initially built to be the Marshalls School in the 1930s, but now is converted into the club’s headquarters as well as an event venue with classic and rustic appeal.

The event was funded and staffed by donations and volunteers. Billy Frederick, of Central Virginia Insurance Agency, donated and cooked the beef tenderloin, and cooked the pork loins and other sides and deserts that were part of the food paid for by the Community Bank of the Chesapeake. The food was served by volunteers from the club and the bar was tended by Sam Kessler, of the Community Bank of the Chesapeake.