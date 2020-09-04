Building block: first phase of Main Street project begins

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Over the last 20 years, the Town of Orange has renovated the depot and Church Street, improved sidewalks on Madison Road, built new town entrance signs and fixed Railroad Avenue. Now, it’s ready to start on Main Street.

A brief walk between Short Street and Byrd Street provides evidence that improvements are in the offing.

According to Orange Director of Community Development John Cooley, the latest phase of the town’s downtown redevelopment starts with the segment of Main Street between the railroad tracks and Byrd Street.

In a Virginia Department of Transportation enhancement grant that dates to the late 1990s, the town expects to complete the latest downtown improvement project by early 2021.

The town had hoped to proceed on the project more than a year ago, but problems with contractors and bids caused the delay.

At last, the town has a viable contractor to complete the project that is paid for on an 80/20 split, with the town responsible for one-fifth of project costs.

The project will improve the streetscape and sidewalks between the railroad tracks and Byrd Street in what Cooley hopes is the first phase of a complete Main Street renovation.

In the coming months, contractors will dig up existing sidewalks and curbs within the block to begin replacing them with new sidewalks, concrete scoring, planting areas, street lights and reconfigured parking spaces.

Additionally, Cooley said, the town is coordinating signaling with Norfolk-Southern to align traffic signals at the Byrd Street-Main Street intersection with the Main Street railroad crossing to alleviate traffic back-ups at that intersection.