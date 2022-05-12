Bucks, not books at Orange Friends of the Library Bookstore

Bucks, not books.

For the moment, that’s the unofficial motto of The Friends of the Library Bookstore, a hidden gem tucked into a nearly 100-year-old building on Chapman Street in the Town of Orange.

Bookstore volunteers Elouise Poindexter and Dave Evans both say that the bookstore could use more financial donations than printed ones.

“If we had a dollar for every book we get, we’d be rich,” Evans said during a recent visit.

Donations and the funds from book sales support the Orange (Main) Library.

At this point, Poindexter said the store needs both financial donations and volunteers. The book store—at 120 Chapman Street—is open weekdays from 10:30 to 5:30, Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. All that is dependent upon volunteer availability.

Evans said he began volunteering at the shop seven years ago when bookstore founder Philip Cooke was experiencing health problems.

“I used to come in here and buy books and one day he said, to me, ‘why don’t you volunteer?’” Evans recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll give a try’ and here I am.”

To contact the bookstore, call (540) 672-7880 and leave a message.