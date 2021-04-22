Broadband authority adopts rates, hooks up first homes

“The demand is absolutely out there,” Crozier said. “One of the reasons people are choosing the higher usage package is that many of them are working from home. So, they use a lot of data by sending large files back and forth. The larger packages give you a faster upload and download speed than the basic package does. Even though that package is usually more than enough for most people.”

“What happens is when people are using the large data packages, they’re sending large files at a faster rate and can still have kids in the house that do gaming as well as streaming,” he continued. “They can do all of it at the same time and not have to go through a buffering process. I think people will find over time that they aren’t using quite as much [data] as they initially thought. However, what we’ve learned when talking with other jurisdictions throughout the state is that their customers would get one package and once they started using it they found that they could do so much online with more data. I think people are just trying to be prepared.”