BOS public hearing on slaughtering SUP application is May 11

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next Tuesday on a special use permit to operate a livestock slaughtering and processing facility in the former Orange Livestock Market on Route 15.
In late January, local meat processor Bill Renaud submitted a special use permit (SUP) application to repurpose the existing kitchen and restaurant for livestock processing and slaughtering in the facility recently purchased and renovated by Mike and Patti Knight in 2020. The proposal also calls for construction of a 30 x 40 concrete pad outside the 1950s-era facility near Madison Run.
The 25.73-acre property is zoned general industrial (I-2) and is located in the economic development recommended future land use category as described in the county comprehensive plan.
In his application to the planning commission, Renaud noted the property and its existing use already are agriculture-related businesses and suggests the application would have no impact on the county, its infrastructure, environment or neighboring properties.
He said the only construction required would be the proposed concrete pad at the end of the existing cattle coral, adjoining the exterior wall along the kitchen and restaurant.
Following a worksession and public hearing, the Orange County Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the SUP application to the board of supervisors.
Renaud said he is requesting the SUP because while animal processing is a by-right use, slaughtering is not.
Renaud said there is a big stereotype with the processing of animals, but suggested the proposed operation would have “zero impact to the community or infrastructure of Orange County.”
He assured the planning commission any byproducts from animal harvesting is contained and taken off-site by a contractor.
There are no carcasses, no hides, no fat, and no byproducts put into the landfill. Nothing goes into the ground, he said. The only thing put into the environment is the liquid protein (blood) from the harvesting of animals through the septic system, which has already been approved by Orange County and an environmental engineer, Renaud said.
Five public comments were submitted, with three in favor of the application, one against and one not against, but with unanswered questions.
Those supporting the application generally noted that local livestock harvesting and processing support the rural, agricultural economy in the region, particularly given the shortage of available processors and the demand for more locally sourced meat.
Other comments expressed concern over carcass disposal, waste collection, noise, septic system and the volume of animals processed.
In recommending approval to the supervisors, the planning commission issued a 25-animal slaughter limit per week condition. If ultimately approved, Renaud may be able to apply to extend the limit, commission members noted.
The public hearing will be held Tuesday, May 11, as part of the regular board meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Written comments may be submitted to Alyson Simpson, P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or emailed to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov. All written comments must be received by noon, Tuesday, May 11. The meeting will be held in-person in the basement of the Gordon Building and also livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel. The SUP and related documents are available for review in the Gordon Building at 112 West Main Street, Orange or on the county website at www.orangecountyva.gov.