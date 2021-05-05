BOS public hearing on slaughtering SUP application is May 11

Renaud said he is requesting the SUP because while animal processing is a by-right use, slaughtering is not.

Renaud said there is a big stereotype with the processing of animals, but suggested the proposed operation would have “zero impact to the community or infrastructure of Orange County.”

He assured the planning commission any byproducts from animal harvesting is contained and taken off-site by a contractor.

There are no carcasses, no hides, no fat, and no byproducts put into the landfill. Nothing goes into the ground, he said. The only thing put into the environment is the liquid protein (blood) from the harvesting of animals through the septic system, which has already been approved by Orange County and an environmental engineer, Renaud said.

Five public comments were submitted, with three in favor of the application, one against and one not against, but with unanswered questions.

Those supporting the application generally noted that local livestock harvesting and processing support the rural, agricultural economy in the region, particularly given the shortage of available processors and the demand for more locally sourced meat.