Booster Park improvements included in Congressional appropriations plan

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to pass Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s legislation that would provide $122,590 for the revitalization of Booster Park.

The grant is part of $6.3 million approved by the house for 10 projects Rep. Spanberger submitted throughout the 7th Congressional District.

The funding would be used for repairs to the field ($76,150), practice facility ($32,940) and concession stand ($12,500).

“Here in the Commonwealth, one of the most important investments we can make is in the next generation of Virginians, as well as their families. In Orange County, Booster Park is a vital community center for recreation, sports, and gatherings. However, I have heard directly from local officials about ongoing structural and facility needs at the Park,” said Rep. Spanberger. “That’s why I am proud to lead this effort to secure new funding for improvements to Booster Park. I am glad to see the House pass this legislation, and I would like to thank Orange County officials for their commitment to making their community a stronger place to live.”

Orange County assumed control of the park from the Orange County Boosters in 2015 and is the only publicly owned sports complex and multifunctional recreation facility in the county.