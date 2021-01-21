Board remembers Goodwin; solicits interest in open seat

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is accepting letters of interest from District 3 residents to fill the vacant seat of former Supervisor S. Teel Goodwin, who died Dec. 30.

At its first meeting since Goodwin’s death, the board observed a moment of silence, followed by each board member sharing remarks about what Goodwin meant to them, individually, and the community as a whole.

District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson, who served as a pallbearer at Goodwin’s Jan. 6 outdoor funeral, offered the most moving remarks at the board’s first meeting of 2021.

“Teel Goodwin leaves a really big hole in the middle of this board—literally and figuratively,” he said, nodding to the middle of the board’s dais in the Gordon Building meeting room.

“He was a quiet man, he didn’t say a whole lot, but he was a big part of this board and what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last number of years. It’s difficult to come up with the words that do justice to it.”

Johnson said over the years, whenever he’s invoked the words of Thomas Jefferson or James Madison, Goodwin chided him good-naturedly.

In honor of that, he shared words uttered by 26th U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt during a visit to Paris, France in 1910.