Board remembers Goodwin; solicits interest in open seat

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is accepting letters of interest from District 3 residents to fill the vacant seat of former Supervisor S. Teel Goodwin, who died Dec. 30.
At its first meeting since Goodwin’s death, the board observed a moment of silence, followed by each board member sharing remarks about what Goodwin meant to them, individually, and the community as a whole.
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson, who served as a pallbearer at Goodwin’s Jan. 6 outdoor funeral, offered the most moving remarks at the board’s first meeting of 2021.
“Teel Goodwin leaves a really big hole in the middle of this board—literally and figuratively,” he said, nodding to the middle of the board’s dais in the Gordon Building meeting room.
“He was a quiet man, he didn’t say a whole lot, but he was a big part of this board and what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last number of years. It’s difficult to come up with the words that do justice to it.”
Johnson said over the years, whenever he’s invoked the words of Thomas Jefferson or James Madison, Goodwin chided him good-naturedly.
In honor of that, he shared words uttered by 26th U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt during a visit to Paris, France in 1910.
“It’s not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who actually was in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there’s no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spins himself at a worthy cause and at best knows the end, the triumph high achievement and at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls that know neither victory nor defeat,” Johnson quoted.
“Teel has been literally and figuratively in the arena the last several years and I don’t know any other human being that could have handled it with more dignity and grace than Teel did. I will miss him and Orange County will miss him.”
District 2 Supervisor Jim White said when he remembers Goodwin, and the conversations they’ve had over the years, he’s struck by a common thread—continuity.
“Probably the legacy that needs to be written is that the membership of this board, because of our continuity, has been able to find ways of tackling the issues the county has faced.”
Some of those issues are highly visible, he said, ticking off the public safety building under construction near Booster Park, the new public radio system and the growing broadband project. Others, though, are much less tangible, he said, noting the board has rewritten ordinances and changed its approach to various services and issues.
“This board, because of that continuity and different points of view and respect for citizens the best way forward, has found the best way forward and think that’s the legacy that Teel’s a part of. He’s part of these projects moving forward. That’s the message that needs to be shouted loudly and never forgotten.”
District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame, who spoke at Goodwin’s funeral two weeks ago, echoed those remarks and said, “I learned a lot about rural counties from Teel and I’ll miss him.”
District 4 Supervisor and board chair Jim Crozier, also a pallbearer, said it was never his intention when he came on the board to become friends with any of his fellow board members. Still, he said, “I considered Teel a close friend and a part of our family. I’ll truly miss him.”
After concluding a variety of board business, including the re-election of Crozier as chair and election of Johnson as vice-chair, the board adjourned into closed session to discuss filling Goodwin’s vacant seat.
When the board reconvened, Crozier announced the board would be advertising for applications from qualified citizens to fill Goodwin’s term until the Nov. 2 general election.
Goodwin was elected to a fourth term in November 2019. His current term would have expired Dec. 31, 2023.
To be eligible, potential candidates must be registered voters in District 3. Letters of interest should include a statement indicating whether or not the candidates are interested in standing for election more than eight months from now to fill the balance of the current term.
Letters of interest should be submitted to county administrator Ted Voorhees in person at 112 West Main Street, Orange; via the U.S. Postal Service at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA; by fax at 672-1679; or by email at tvoorhees@orangecountyva.gov.
The deadline for letters of interest is 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29. The board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. to review the applications received and consider an interim District 3 Supervisor appointment. Those who apply are expected to be given a brief opportunity to address the board.
For more information on the application process, contact the county administrator’s office at 672-3313.