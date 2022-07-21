Board approves Rt. 3 medical center zoning

By Jeff Poole

Editor

What may have appeared to be a simple planning change proved to be anything but.

A lengthy board of supervisors’ public hearing last Tuesday featured no public comment but plenty of discussion among board members and the county attorney about the application put forth by local developer Mansour Azimipour.

Boiled down, Aimipour applied for a rezoning to eliminate pre-existing proffers on a 7.58-acre parcel in Locust Grove.

The subject property, at the intersection of Germanna Highway (Route 3) and Somerville Road (Route 711) has had two separate rezonings (in the mid-1990s) and a proffer modification in 2011, which permitted construction of a sports facility on the C2 (general commercial) zoned parcel.

Azimipour applied to amend the proffer to construct a sports facility on 2.128 acres of the tract and instead construct a medical center. A medical center is permitted as a by-right use in C2 zoning.

The application advanced to the board with no recommendation from the planning commission after a 2-2 vote at a public hearing last month. While commission members generally supported the idea of a medical center in the growing Route 3 region, two members took issue with the lack of specificity of the application. District 2 Commission Member George Yancey was unable to attend that meeting, leading to the tie vote. However, in a letter submitted in advance of Tuesday’s board public hearing, Yancey registered his support for the application.

Azimipour suggested a medical center on Route 3 would be an economic benefit to the county, particularly adjacent to new senior living facilities constructed in the region. He said the project would be valued at $5 million or more and generate a strong tax return for the county annually. He suggested the range of services provided would be “one level before emergency” care.

District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier made a motion to approve the application, which was seconded by District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame. Then things got interesting. Or confusing. Or both.

During the next 45 minutes, the board and county staff attempted to clarify the applicant’s intent, as well as the impact of the proffer on the balance of the parcel.

In a memo to the board, county administrator Ted Voorhees noted inconsistencies identified by planning staff within the application and noted that “despite the general agreement that the proposed use is appropriate for the location and consistent with the comprehensive plan,” the application “simply missed the mark with the submitted materials, which has resulted in confusion and inconsistencies.”

The public hearing had been advertised, essentially, as a simple replacement of the “sports center” proffer with one that indicated construction of a “medical center” instead. But in attempting to clarify the applicant’s intentions, it appeared he was seeking a “straight C2 zoning with no proffers (conditions),” Voorhees wrote to the board.

Part of the issue, county planner Kyra Davis noted in her report to the board, is that a proffered condition applies to an entire parcel—meaning any structure on the entire parcel would need to be a medical center. Azimipour initially indicated the medical center would comprise a little more than 2 acres of the entire site.

At length, supervisors and staff discussed whether the issue before them Tuesday was materially different than what had been advertised for public hearing, and just what it was the applicant was requesting. The supervisors weren’t the only ones confused as Azimipour seemed to be as well.

“I’m comfortable with whatever you guys let me build that’s good for the area,” he said at one point.

As the board attempted to clarify the applicant’s wishes, county planner Davis wanted to make sure the parameters of the proffers and zoning were clearly defined.

“If the applicant plans to build additional buildings on the parcel, the medical center [proffer] would only allow medical buildings on the entire parcel,” she said.

“He can always come back,” county attorney Tom Lacheney noted. “Nothing stops him from coming back if he’s got other projects on the parcel.”

“He will have to go back through this process if he decides to build any other structure [on the balance of the parcel] that’s not a medical center?” she asked.

“This is where I run into a real problem,” Crozier said. “Only some of the acres are affected by the current proffers.”

Lacheny suggested the proffers only applied to part of the entire parcel.

“It’s almost like a split-zoned parcel,” he said.

But Crozier countered that the board was only considering changing the proffer from sports center to medical center.

Davis noted that the lot had been consolidated from two parcels into one, prompting her request for clarification.

Crozier said the proffer only applied to a small portion of the parcel.

Ultimately, Crozier said the property and others in the area were “a mess” administratively.

“There’s a problem because we’ve had a cat and a snake tied together at some point and now we’re being asked to make part of the cat and part of the snake something else,” District 1 Supervisor and board chair Mark Johnson said. “It’s a considerable mess.”

Frame suggested the board was considering the proffers only for the medical center portion of the property, while the balance of the parcel was subject to other approved zoning conditions.

“The rest is locked into whatever it’s locked into,” he said, noting if the applicant wanted to change those uses specifically in the future, he could request that.

The board continued to debate the proffers and conditions on the balance of the property—and whether or not Azimipour might want to apply to clean up remaining proffers and conditions on the parcel to streamline it administratively.

Lacheney offered that the board could approve the medical center proffer to permit that project to begin, with Azimipour later applying to eliminate any remaining parcels on the balance of the parcel.

“There are problems with that because Mr. Azimipour has been somewhat less than cooperative in dealing with the planning department,” Johnson countered. “I’m not going to give him C2 on the whole parcel until we get that ironed out. I don’t see a major or minor problem with changing this from a sports center to a medical center, but beyond that, I’m personally going to have some problems.”

Crozier said that’s why he recommended Azimipour come back before the board.

“I think what Mr. Crozier is suggesting is that while this is fresh in everyone’s minds, that he go ahead and decide what he wants to do on the rest of the parcel and bring that back to planning and zoning,” Johnson said. “I would also impress upon him that the planning and zoning department is there to work for Orange County citizens and for the Orange County Board of Supervisors. And you really need to cooperate with them and work with them and understand where they’re coming from and why they’re asking for these things. It’s not really acceptable to just kind of blow them off and say, ‘I’m going to do it my way or the highway.’”

With that, the board voted on the change of from a sports complex proffer on the 2.128-acre portion of the property to a medical center proffer.

The motion passed unanimously.