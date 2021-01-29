Blue Bell building progress: Firm hired to design CTE space for schools

“The specific area for the program will be determined in the design phase, but most likely will be the back (metal building) portion of the structure,” Caine said.

The building was used as a manufacturing property from 1960 to the early 2000s. The Sedwick family donated the building and its 2.7-acre lot on Waugh Blvd. to the county in 2018.

According to the RFP, the area likely to be utilized as the vocational technical campus will include the back portion of the building, specifically the loading dock, former restrooms, former paint shop and part of the manufacturing floor.

The firm’s architectural and engineering assessment will include plumbing, heating and cooling, electrical, roofing and other mechanical building needs.

The front portion of the structure—mostly offices—is being used by the Orange County Broadband Authority. Caine said it is likely the authority will retain offices in the structure in the future, but usage of the balance of the building has yet to be determined. He said once the design phase of the project is complete, the county will have a better idea of how the balance of the property can be used. There is no timetable on renovating the balance of the building, he said.