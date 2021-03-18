Barboursville’s Paxxito wins 2021 Governor’s Cup

“We usually start off with a flight or two of white wines,” Youmans said. “Then we move to lighter reds before building up to the heavier reds right before lunch and then take a break. The way the competition is set up we never have anyone taste more than 65 wines in a day. This particular year we had 544 entries. That’s a record.”

All of this had to be done virtually last year and again this year in the face of the pandemic. Youmans said normally the competition brings in judges from all across the world.

Barboursville Vineyards was opened in 1976 by Italian oenologist Gianni Zonin. He had inherited his family’s wine business located in the Veneto region of Italy (encompassing the area around Venice). Zonin was determined to turn the 900 acre Virginian estate, that was once a tobacco farm, into a winery rivaling some of Europe’s finest. According to Annette Boyd, director of the Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office, Barboursville is the now the third oldest winery in the state and has become a standard bearer for the industry as a whole.

“They have always been a leader in viticulture and winemaking and have prominently featured quality lines for a long time now,” Boyd said. “It’s such a strong program and I couldn’t be more excited for them for winning this award.”