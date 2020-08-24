Barboursville man killed in single-vehicle wreck Sunday on Route 33

A Barboursville man was killed late Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Route 33 in Orange County.
According to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police, a 2003 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on Route 33 when it crossed a double solid center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a mailbox, a utility pole and several trees before it overturned.
The crash occurred just west of the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway).
The driver of the Toyota, John B. Digney IV, 23, of Barboursville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Digney died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
His death marks the second local traffic fatality this month and fifth in the last two months.
The State Police were assisted on the scene by Orange County Fire and EMS, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!