Kenny Dotson doesn’t even play golf. He specifically cites he’s played exactly 29 holes in the last seven years.

“They say if you own a bar, don’t drink. If you own a golf course, don’t golf,” he jokes.

As of this summer, Dotson and his wife, Lora, own not one, but two golf courses.

In 2013, the Dotsons purchased Meadows Farms Golf Course on Flat Run Road when the Meadows family was looking to sell the 20-year-old business. Three months ago, they purchased Somerset Farms Golf Course in an online auction.

“I can definitely say it wasn’t on my bucket list,” he laughs.

But Dotson, an Orange County native and Locust Grove businessman, saw an opportunity.

The 153-acre Somerset Farms Golf Course winds through 300 homes in the Somerset subdivision on Route 701 in the northeast corner of Orange County, behind the Locust Grove Walmart. From the time New England developer Peter Jarowey rezoned the land in 1994 and opened the golf course in 1998, the property (to be charitable) has experienced a number of ups and downs.

Dotson, who has helped shepherd and build dozens of businesses in eastern Orange County, is committed to seeing it succeed.

“We’re going to give it 150%,” he said recently on a trip around the course abutting the Rapidan River, pointing out improvements he and Lora have made since they closed on the $462,000 deal June 3.

Golf in Orange County

In the 1990s, there were four golf courses in the eastern end of Orange County.

The Lake of the Woods Golf Course opened as an amenity in the private eastern Orange community in 1971.

In the late 1980s, George Browning opened the singular Brownings’s Golf Course with crisscrossing holes on a feedlot he owned in Rhoadesville after, as a guest of a friend, he “got tired of hitting all those people’s houses” lining the LOW course.

By the early 1990s, Bill “Farmer” Meadows purchased a sprawling cattle farm in the Flat Run area and, noting how busy Browning’s had become, decided to create his own golf course.

A few years later, a developer named Peter Jarowey came to Orange County and decided he could build a better alternative to the creative Meadows Farms layout and rezoned a historic farm on the north side of Route 3 to create a fourth golf course.

The quirky, fun Browning’s course closed in the early 2000s, while Meadows enjoyed robust success—particularly as Tiger Woods fueled the public’s interest in the sport. Somerset’s prospects, meanwhile, alternated as investors came and went, and Jarowey pursued other interests. The course closed for a while following the economic downturn in 2007-08 and neighborhood residents took to mowing fairways and greens to help maintain the open space behind their homes. When the course reopened, approximately five years later, its name was changed to Rapidan Golf Club, but still struggled to carve out its niche.

Curiously, Dotson had a connection to both golf courses from their inception. He and his father-in-law were doing excavating work when Meadows decided to construct his eponymous golf course, and later Dotson helped construct many of the tee boxes and cart paths at the course on Route 601. Around the same time, he met Jarowey through Johnson Funeral Home owner Clyde Johnson, a mutual friend.

“I helped Farmer build Meadows in 1993 and I remember Jarowey telling me he was going to build a golf course,” Dotson recalls. “I never thought I’d end up owning either one.”

Adding a second course

Following his death last fall, the Jarowey family decided to sell the golf course, Dotson says. Around the same time, the Dotsons decided to lease operations at Meadows Farms to a golf course management company, Dean Sumner Golf.

Marketing for the Somerset Farms sale began in February 2020 and with the coronavirus pandemic creating public health and economic pressure, Somerset Farms closed golf operations to the public March 21.

Core staff was kept on the payroll to maintain fairways, greens and tee boxes, pending reopening.

At the time, Dotson said he wasn’t even considering the Somerset property, but Sumner called him and said the nearby golf course was for sale and he might want to consider buying it to protect his investment at Meadows.

“They had been mowing the greens, the tee boxes and the fairways, but the rough was waist-high,” Dotson recalls. “The clubhouse needed a lot of work. There was a lot of deferred maintenance.”

Still, in the county’s most recent reassessment, the entire property, building and improvements had been valued at $1.7 million.

Dotson was interested and said the rise in golf participation amid the COVID crises helped him make the decision.

In the online auction, there were a number of potential bidders, but Dotson’s offer turned out to be the best. Initially, he asked Sumner to operate the course as a sister property to Meadows, but with the increase in play—golf being one of the few socially safe athletic activities during the COVID-19 crisis—Sumner didn’t feel he could keep up with the demand.

The Dotsons closed on the property June 6 and got out their mowers and weedwhackers and went to work trying to tame the unruly overgrowth at their new course. “It was me and Lora and two other guys,” Dotson said. “It has good bones, but it all needed some work.”

They tackled the rough and cut back encroaching brush. Fixed sand traps and installed a new $120,000 sprinkler system that could be automatically controlled. They did preventative maintenance on the clubhouse and returned the course to playable conditions.

At the same time, Dotson approached Mike Byrd, the head pro and general manager at The Gauntlet in Fredericksburg, who created his own golf management company.

Since he operates a nearby course, Byrd was well-familiar with Somerset and its history.

When he toured the property with Dotson, Byrd said the course conditions exceeded his expectations. More important, he said his conversations with Dotson helped him sign on to run the reopened course.

“Kenny is a fantastic guy and the reason I jumped on,” Byrd said. “The financials weren’t that good for the course, but in a few hours with Kenny, it was clear this was something to be excited about.

Byrd said the key will be to stabilize the experience for golfers—many who are familiar with the course’s variable past.

“It’ll be a bit of a building process, but we need to provide the commitment to service and product that make sure we deliver high quality and high value consistently,” he said.

Golf is good business in the COVID era. Byrd said he’s been at The Gauntlet 15 years and it has exceeded its highest daily round total 50 times already this year.

“I’ve been in this business since 1986 and I’ve never seen an explosion in rounds like we’re witnessing,” he said. “The timing was good for Kenny to buy the course. COVID has had a positive impact on golf.”

Approximately 50 people were on the Somerset course Friday morning ahead of the Labor Day weekend and about double that over at Meadows.

Somerset employee Mike Jenkins reported more than 171 rounds last Saturday—on a day when it rained throughout the morning.

Dotson reported play was up 20% or more at Meadows in the past six months.

For Dotson, a businessman, it’s a matter of supply and demand.

“There aren’t a lot of golfing venues for the demand,” he says. “There are a lot of people in the Locust Grove area and many of them are telecommuting now. Suddenly, they’re not driving three or four hours a day and have time for golf.”

It all helps the work-life-play balance, he continues. “With these two courses, we sort of see ourselves as a parks and rec department for this end of the county. We’re excited to provide that service.”

He also says those who live in the Somerset development enjoy added property values by having a golf course in their backyards—whether they play golf or not.

What’s next?

Riding around the Somerset course, Dotson points out small and large improvements. He notes subtle additions and maintenance and acknowledges the tougher tasks ahead.

Byrd said the best thing the Dotsons did was replace the irrigation system.

“I can turn on the sprinklers for a specific green or hole from my phone here at The Gauntlet,” he notes.

Dotson said they’re not trying to go too fast too soon. New signs posted outside the back gate at Lake of the Woods and along Flat Run Road announce the course’s reopening and steer golfers to the club’s website at www.somersetFarms.golf for tee times and information.

Future plans call for creating a driving range and, ultimately, using the property’s distinctive clubhouse as a wedding venue.

“So far, it’s exceeded our expectations,” Byrd says. “Those who have played it have been very positive about their experience.”

“It’s a well-kept secret that we’re open,” Dotson said. “I think the golfers who are playing are happy about that because they want to keep that secret, but we want to get the word out we’re open for business.”

