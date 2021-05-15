At odds over buffering, planners defer vote on solar SUP

“It enhances the property value, but also gives some natural and security screening for projects like this put right in the middle of agricultural areas,” Brooks said. “For you to say you don’t want to buffer your project, seems disingenuous. What part of the guidelines made you think you wouldn’t have to buffer? It’s your responsibility to buffer your project.”

“We’re absolutely committed to buffering our project and we’ve gone through great efforts to try to demonstrate the buffering we’re proposing is adequate for the job,” Carton countered. “We’ve tried to meet the intent of the initial condition proposed to us. We are absolutely committed to screening the project and understand the importance to the county and community. We cannot come in here and create a negative impact where it’s unwelcome. We try to be a good neighbor. I 100% want to buffer this project because that is what helps make a good project and I enjoy developing good projects. We have a substantial vegetation buffer along the only adjoining residential property (to the east) and we would commit to leaving that and think that likely meets this condition. The only other property line not abutting the Mayos is the road front and we’ve paid attention to that and how to treat that and screen it adequately,” Carton continued. “We’re trying to meet the intent of your goals and provide a good project that’s not providing an unnecessary impact to your community.”