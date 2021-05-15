At odds over buffering, planners defer vote on solar SUP

The Orange County Planning Commission has deferred a recommendation on a proposed solar farm special use permit application pending further discussion of disputed conditions on the small proposed generation facility on Catharpin Road.
Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for a special use permit to construct a renewable energy facility on 96.6 acres of agriculturally zoned land in Locust Grove.
The land is owned by Catherine and Michael Mayo Jr. and is less than three miles from the Paytes community just over the Orange-Spotsylvania County lines.
The project, submitted last fall, is being pursued in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC).
Initially, the planning commission opened a public hearing on the project in February, followed by a supplemental hearing, specific to solar projects, to determine whether or not the proposed project was in compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Between the initial and subsequent hearings, the commission also voted narrowly to request the Orange County Board of Supervisors place a moratorium on solar projects until language in the county code could be drafted to deal with such projects more specifically. The proposed Redfish project would be excepted, they noted, but the board has not yet taken up the proposed moratorium.
In the initial SUP submission, the applicants say the project has been sized specifically to supplement the energy consumption of homes and businesses in Orange County that are serviced by the REC distribution network.
The applicants suggest the project will have minimal impact on county services and infrastructure, including water and sewer, roads, schools or emergency services.
The application suggests the proposed project would “diversify the region’s electricity generation mix, reducing a reliance on natural gas and other fuels subject to high price volatility.”
Additionally, the application notes the proposed project would deliver more efficient power from a “centralized plant in communities where the electricity is consumed, rather than others located tens or hundreds of miles away,” reducing the need for long-term transmission system upgrades.
REC’s Paytes substation, which feeds the local electrical distribution system, is located approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the project site and, if the project is approved, would provide the infrastructure necessary to connect the solar facility to the distribution grid.
If approved for operation, the applicants suggest the project will generate “about 10,290 megawatt-hours of clean renewable electricity each year, which is equivalent to 840 homes’ energy use for one year, 1,572 passenger vehicles driven for one year, and 7,276 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided.”
If approved and constructed, the project is expected to have a 25- to 35-year life span and the application calls for it to be deenergized, disconnected, dismantled and removed at the end of its viability.
The applicants expect an estimated capital investment of approximately $6.5 million with an additional $1.9 million in associated economic impacts. It would take approximately six to nine months to complete construction.
The SUP application has been a part of the commission’s agenda since the first public hearing opened in February and the commission has a 100-day window to make a recommendation before the application advances to the board regardless.
That window runs out before then end of May, though after the commission’s May 20 meeting, when it plans to take a vote.
For months, the commission, staff and the applicants have bartered back and forth about proposed buffering for the proposed project.
At last Thursday’s meeting, Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton said county staff reevaluated the proposed project and made a recommendation for a minimum vegetative buffer of 50 feet in width, comprised of native trees and shrubs, 50% of which should be evergreen trees.
“We propose the buffer shall be such that the property be completely shielded from view on Catharpin Road and the suitability of the buffer be approved by the zoning administrator during site plan review,” she said.
Thornton said the applicants objected to the proposed conditions being applied to the entire perimeter of the property since neighboring property also is owned by the Mayo family, though she noted there was no guarantee it always would remain so.
“I believe we’re largely down to the buffering conditions,” EDF Renewables Senior Manager of Project Development Doug Carton said before expressing his disappointment with the new planning recommendations. “We’re seven months into this process and this condition presented here tonight is actually more onerous. It’s incredibly disappointing for us to come upon a condition that literally would kill the project at such a time in the process.”
He further accentuated his frustration, noting the applicants had provided screening models based on earlier buffering recommendations of county staff. “Those simulations, I thought, were well received by the commission,” he added, stressing the proposed buffering conditions “would truly destroy the project.”
“The conditions today have been written specific to the perimeter of the subject property which extends well beyond the project area and we would ask that future conditions imposed not apply to the entire property since the property owner has cleared much of the property himself. I don’t think he’d be particularly happy if we had to go back and plant in areas recently cleared and think he would object to the fact we’d be planting to screen his own properties from his own property,” Carton continued. “We have a number of issues—from an economic standpoint, but also a landowner standpoint and from a communication standpoint.”
In response, commission chair Donald Brooks noted every SUP project requires some sort of buffering for the visual protection of current and future adjacent property owners.
“It enhances the property value, but also gives some natural and security screening for projects like this put right in the middle of agricultural areas,” Brooks said. “For you to say you don’t want to buffer your project, seems disingenuous. What part of the guidelines made you think you wouldn’t have to buffer? It’s your responsibility to buffer your project.”
“We’re absolutely committed to buffering our project and we’ve gone through great efforts to try to demonstrate the buffering we’re proposing is adequate for the job,” Carton countered. “We’ve tried to meet the intent of the initial condition proposed to us. We are absolutely committed to screening the project and understand the importance to the county and community. We cannot come in here and create a negative impact where it’s unwelcome. We try to be a good neighbor. I 100% want to buffer this project because that is what helps make a good project and I enjoy developing good projects. We have a substantial vegetation buffer along the only adjoining residential property (to the east) and we would commit to leaving that and think that likely meets this condition. The only other property line not abutting the Mayos is the road front and we’ve paid attention to that and how to treat that and screen it adequately,” Carton continued. “We’re trying to meet the intent of your goals and provide a good project that’s not providing an unnecessary impact to your community.”
But Brooks contended that the existing vegetative buffer on the Mayos’ adjacent property was not acceptable as a buffering agent.
“If they sell or least that land and someone wants to take down that natural buffer, how would it be buffered at that point?” he asked.
Carton said if someone in the future wanted to take down those trees, they’d see a solar field, so the decision to remove the buffer would be up to them.
“If there is a portion of this vegetation important to the county, we’d pursue an easement to eliminate cutting in that area,” he said, noting that issue had not been brought to the applicants earlier.
“We have been working to meet the intent of the conditions presented to us,” Carton said. “We’re not trying to get out of buffering.”
“I think it’s nearly 100% unlikely someone would buy the property next to a solar farm or a million other things and remove their buffers between that and that solar farm,” District 1 commission member Jason Capelle added, noting he rather agreed with the applicants that knowing this previously would have been useful.
“I believe our intent was to not buffer the adjacent landowner that is our landowner and not to use his vegetation for our buffering,” Carton countered. “I have not been trying to convey that I’m relying on someone else’s vegetation. This is something I’ve done in the past, obtain an easement on an adjacent property, so we can cut and control. We’d be happy to explore. That would’ve been great to know three months ago, because we’d have that done now. We were not intending to buffer our landowner from his project.”
District 2 commissioner George Yancey said he was concerned about the people who live on Catharpin Road and would have to pass the solar farm, as well as protecting the viewshed for those who would live across from it.
“I’m perplexed. If they’d read the comp plan in the beginning, it says a 100-foot buffer, period. They proposed 35-foot buffer. Staff, in good faith, has thrown them a lifeline of a 50-foot buffer and they basically kicked them in the face and said not viable financially or marketable,” Yancey said. “If someone comes to your rescue and you knock them to the ground, I don’t know about the other commissioners, but I’m back to 100-foot and hellbent on it.”
EDF Renewables Project Development Manager Jeff Machiran said, “I don’t think that reflects our response. I think we’ve gone out of our way we mean to address the view impact from Catharpin Road. I don’t know what other impact our project would have on anyone other than someone driving down the road. I think we’ve been transparent about that and don’t think that’s a fair way to summarize what we’ve been talking about.”
“I’m finished talking; I’m ready to vote,” Yancey retorted.
“I’m kind of stunned,” Capelle said. “At the last meeting, Mr. Yancey proposed a moratorium on solar, but tonight he’s saying there are standards and this applicant is trying to circumvent them. It sounds like there’s a disconnect between this presentation and the feigned outrage I’m hearing from other commissioners. The fact is there are no standards and no buffering requirement.”
Thornton confirmed there are not specific standards for solar installations and each application is “considered on its own merits and specifics of any particular location are evaluated to determine what conditions may be appropriate.”
Following that clarification, Capelle said, “So there is not a 100-foot buffer requirement and one of our commissioners misspoke.”
“I take issue with that,” Yancey responded, citing the county’s decision in the 2017 granting of the nearby SolUnesco solar installation SUP (since purchased by Dominion Energy).
“For the first solar farm we approved, it says, ‘a buffer of at least 50 foot in width shall be maintained around the property, except adjacent to Route 20 which shall be at least 100-foot in width and no other tree removal shall occur within this buffer area except as necessary to connect the transmission line and that it shall be adequately screened. That’s a standard. We’ve already established it.”
“That’s a condition on an SUP,” Capelle said.
“There’s no difference between that SUP and the SUP we’re talking about,” Yancey said.
“You just misstated it. You said there’s a 100- foot requirement in the comp plan. That’s not true. You’re relying on a condition in a previous solar plan. I just wanted it to be presented correctly,” Capelle responded, before Brooks essentially called a time-out.
“Gentlemen, do me a favor: take a deep breath. Then give the other time to speak,” he said.
Orange County Director of Planning and Development Services, Josh Gillespie, said each SUP is considered on its own merits based on the uses proposed and the site conditions of any particular properties involved.
Carton said the applicants’ proposed buffers and setbacks were developed collaboratively with consultants and county staff. “I don’t think our goals are too different, but at this point, it’s late in the game and not viable for the project,” he said. “I’m sorry; I don’t get to determine that, but it would kill the project. That’s the reality of it. We’re happy to spend some more time to address it and secure additional vegetation if the planning commission is not prepared to recommend. Our intent from the start to address concerns of the county and do so in coordination with the county to ensure the county is heard. I apologize if it’s come off as anything other than that.”
After further discussion, Brooks solicited a motion for the SUP.
Capelle said he’d make a motion that given the new proposed 50-foot buffer had been presented to the applicants minutes before the meeting, he’d defer action until the commission’s May 20 meeting to allow them a chance to address the proposed new conditions.
“If they can deal with it, so be it and if they can’t, what I’m hearing is the issue is the buffer and we’re not willing to give them a chance to address the buffer even though we’ve been talking about this for seven months now.”
His motion passed 3-2, with Yancey and District 5 commissioner Jim Hutchison dissenting.
The commission also voted 3-2 that the proposed project was in substantial accord with the county comprehensive plan. In that vote, Yancey and District 4 commissioner Julie Zeijlmaker dissented.
“I’m sorry if anyone felt awkward, we just have the work of the county to do,” Brooks offered.
Later in the meeting, the commission agreed its May 20 meeting would be held in-person in the basement meeting room of the Gordon Building on Main Street in Orange. It would be the first in-person meeting the commission has held in more than a year.