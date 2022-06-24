Assessing his time in Orange: Superintendent Snead reflects on tenure at OCPS

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

As Dr. Cecil Snead’s June 30 retirement date nears, he reflects on his time as Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, his achievements and the challenges he faced while managing a school system through a pandemic.

Snead, 55, was hired to a four-year contract in 2018 and began work locally that July. He accepted the position while in his sixth year as Superintendent of Buckingham County.

“What drew me to Orange County is I was looking for something a little bit larger and a progressive county that looked like it was moving in the right direction, and I could be a part of that,” says Dr. Snead. “I understood the [school] board at the time was interested in moving the needle in academics and Career in Technical Education (CTE).”

A native of Bedford, Snead holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics education from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree from Radford University and a doctorate in education from Virginia Tech. He taught math and computer science in Floyd and Montgomery counties before taking on administrative positions of increasing stature in Montgomery County and later in Roanoke County. He succeeded Dr. Brenda Tanner who had been Orange County School Superintendent for four years.

Dr. Snead cites expansion of CTE programming, the implementation of a one-to-one device to student ratio, relationship building within OCPS staff and the Gordon-Barbour Elementary School addition among OCPS accomplishments he is most proud of during his four years as Superintendent of Orange County. He credits his supporting staff, the education community and the involvement of community organizations in the achievement of these goals.

“We would not have been able to accomplish any of the things we accomplished without an extraordinarily talented group of staff,” he says. “That’s staff of leadership here to building level leadership and especially our teachers.”

Dr. Snead approached the position with a focus on expanding CTE programs to provide more opportunities for Orange County graduates.

“We’ve consolidated programs to make Career in Technical Education pathways and we’ve expanded the opportunities for our students by, I believe, 25 different pathways,” he says.

The CTE curriculum has expanded to the point of outgrowing its facilities. The school system is now looking toward finding a building to house some of its new CTE programs.

Additionally, Dr. Snead is pleased to see the construction of the GBES addition underway.

“[The students] will have a good physical space,” he says. “Research does suggest that a good physical space also increases student engagement and student achievement.”

Another of Dr. Snead’s focused efforts was achieving a one-to-one device to student ratio, an initiative that became significantly more necessary when schools closed due to COVID and forced the implementation of virtual learning.

“We thought we could have a more interactive dynamic learning presence with technology,” he says. “However, a lot of this became building the airplane while it’s in the air because we didn’t have the luxury of choosing when COVID would strike.”

While the position comes with its fair share of obstacles, the unforeseen difficulty of superintending a school system during a pandemic was the most challenging task of Dr. Snead’s four-year term.

“I think the biggest challenge honestly has been moving through COVID and the exhaustion that COVID contributed to all of us, whether it’s our learning community, our students, our parent, our teachers, our leadership,” he says. “I believe all of that drove everyone toward exhaustion and some type of desperation.”

“I think the challenge became how do you affect change for the betterment of student learning, all while this huge challenge of the pandemic is bearing down on everyone,” he continues. “The bottom line is the students need to be supported.”

The eventual implementation of new infrastructure, including the one-to-one device to student ratio and Canvas learning management system, helped to continue some of the standards of education for OCPS students.

Dr. Snead says this could not have been accomplished without the county’s Fiberlync broadband effort.

As he looks forward to retirement, Dr. Snead addresses some of his initiatives left unfinished and challenges that lie ahead for the next superintendent of Orange County.

“We want to continue to keep closing the K-12 learning gap,” he says. “I am concerned about the learning gap that was brought on by the pandemic.”

Dr. Snead also mentions the continual progression of CTE programs and a new CTE building for OCPS as efforts he hopes are continued under the administration of his successor.

Once retired, Dr. Snead plans to spend more time visiting with family, to include his daughter in Roanoke, and two daughters and a granddaughter in California before taking some time to travel with his wife. He looks back on his time as Superintendent of OCPS with love and appreciation.

“I thank the community, the students, the talented employees – teachers, support staff – everyone from Orange County schools, from the bottom of my heart, for just an absolute wonderful four years while I was here,” says Dr. Snead. “It is absolutely the best way I could ever think about capping off a career in K12 education – to end here in Orange County. Because in so doing, I do, surrounded by love.”