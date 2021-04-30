As COVID-19 subsides, up next: a plague of locusts?

“We are at the epicenter of an event that happens nowhere else on the planet except here in the Eastern United States,” said University of Maryland entomologist Mike Raupp, who travels the country giving speeches on cicadas. “It’s going to be pretty remarkable come the latter half of May.

According to Raupp, there could be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre in parts of Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., in late May; their mating song can be up to 100 decibels—that’s the same as a chainsaw, lawnmower or a jet flying overhead.

The males die after mating, and the females stick around just long enough to attach as many as 400 eggs to the branches of the trees. Once the eggs hatch (six to 10 weeks later), the nymphs fall to the ground and dig down 6-18 inches to where they will spend the next 17 years attached to the tree’s roots, feeding on sap.

When will they arrive?

When the ground warms to 64 degrees, the immature nymphs stop gnawing on tree roots and start burrowing toward the surface. In Virginia, this is expected to begin in early May with numbers peaking in early June, according to VCE. Georgia and other southern states may have started to see their cicadas as early as the end of March, but they are not as numerous as those in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., according to the U.S. Forest Service.