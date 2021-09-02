As case counts rise, health district doctor urges vaccines; 136 new cases reported in Orange County last week

While VDH data doesn’t detail “breakthrough” cases, Dr. Greene suggested between 10 and 20% of new local cases could be those who are vaccinated and still contract the virus.

Even so, Dr. Greene said those who are vaccinated are much less likely to end up suffering from “long COVID” symptoms, are much less likely to end up in the hospital or to die.

“There are any number of good reasons to get vaccinated,” he added.

Across the five-county health district, vaccination rates continue to rise, albeit slowly, he said. With the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, he expected those rates to rise. Additionally, he expected emergency authorization this fall to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 12, which would further limit the spread.

“Young children aren’t the ones who are likely to die, but they can spread it around,” he said.

And while he acknowledged the surging local case numbers are discouraging, he said they’re not going to keep climbing forever. “I know people are sick of this. I’m sick of this. But it’s still out there and we’re not done with it.”