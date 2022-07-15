Arts Center seeks new site for second mural

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Arts Center in Orange is currently searching for a new location for the second mural in its “Gateways to Orange” summer mural project after Atlantic Union Bank on Main Street backed out of the project.

The second of three murals was originally planned to be painted in early July on the wall of the Atlantic Union Bank facing Taylor Park, which would have replaced artwork painted by local artist Todd Brown more than 20 years ago. However, some members of the community expressed opposition to the replacement of Brown’s mural, while others have wholly opposed the Arts Center’s mural project as they feel the mural designs do not fit the aesthetic of the Town of Orange.

On June 25, the Arts Center held a meet-and-greet at Taylor Park with Maryland muralist Juan Pineda, the artist chosen by a local selection committee to paint the center’s second mural. Members of the community had the chance to visit with the artist and contribute feedback and suggestions to Pineda’s proposed design via comment cards. According to Arts Center Executive Director Anna Pillow, 44 individuals contributed comment cards supporting the artist’s design with some offering constructive feedback, while 16 individuals submitted comments calling for the Taylor Park mural or the entire project to be stopped.

After continued public scrutiny, the bank last week issued a press release stating “Atlantic Union Bank has made the decision not to proceed with the Town of Orange, Virginia mural project in partnership with The Arts Center in Orange at this time.

“Atlantic Union Bank supports the mission of The Arts Center and the mural project, which is an integral part of our commitment to the community and the center itself,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank. “However, our willingness to assist the town and Arts Center in this project has resulted in our employees having been inappropriately subjected to mean-spirited and rude intimidation tactics from parties claiming to be both in support of, and in opposition to the project. Such ill-mannered behavior is neither constructive nor representative of the good people of the community we have known and served over many years. We encourage more responsible representatives of both sides of the local debate to seek common ground. We stand ready to offer our wall as a public canvas so long as doing so will serve to unite and not divide the community.”

Orange County citizen Lena Murray is among the leading critics of the mural designs released by the Arts Center for its “Gateways to Orange” project. She has also been a more recent proponent for preserving Brown’s mural.

“There is a group of citizens who want to keep Todd Brown’s mural,” she said.

One of Murray’s suggestions is refurbishing the existing mural on the wall of the Atlantic Union Bank.

“That is something that we would like to do,” said Murray.

Beyond that, Murray offered few remarks, saying it was against her best interest to answer any further questions.

Following the bank’s press release the Arts Center met with Pineda and mural project supporters to discuss a new location in the Town of Orange for Pineda’s mural.

“I don’t think we had the slightest idea that art can be such a divisive situation,” said Arts Center board President Ed Harvey.

“As everybody knows the bank decided not to do it,” he continued. “Even though we had a contract, it’s fine. We thank them for their time.”

Pillow then revealed Pineda’s finalized design, asking the crowd not to take photos as The Arts Center does not yet want to publish the design whiles it seeks to find a local property owner to house the mural.

“This is a beautiful design that is based off the community’s comments and feedback,” she said. “If you are so brave as to offer up your wall for an absolutely wonderful cause for our community, you will be rewarded with a beautiful scene.”

A couple mural project supporters in attendance offered their buildings in town as a potential site for the mural.

Once a location is chosen, Pineda’s mural will be the second edition in a series of three murals, with one mural by artist Rick Nickel already complete on a rear wall of The Arts Center’s Main Street building. Following Pineda’s mural, a third mural – to be completed by Massachusetts muralist Kim Carlino – is scheduled to be painted on the wall of the workshop building of Salvagewrights on Madison Road. A public meeting to solicit community feedback on that design is scheduled with artist Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the mural site.

The three mural artists were chosen by a local panel from a pool of 24 applicants in an open artist-call.

“Juan was chosen because he does a lot of work that has a lot of mechanical elements but also because he has done a lot of murals in various public spaces for communities,” says Pillow. “Also, his murals are really bright and lovely, and we definitely enjoyed … the mechanical elements that he includes on top of abstract design.”

Pineda, a native of Guatemala and resident of Hyattsville, Md., has been painting and restoring murals in the mid-Atlantic area since 1998. One of his more notable restorations was done in Adams Morgan in Washington, D.C. on a public mural titled “a city without murals is a demuralized city.” The piece is one of D.C.’s oldest Latino murals painted by Chilean artist Carlos Salazar in the 1970s and restored by Pineda in 2004 and then again in 2014.

Pineda has completed dozens of murals, in both public and private settings, with a stylistic approach he describes as “urban contemporary.”

In his initial design process, Pineda incorporated elements representative of Virginia including the dogwood flower and cardinal. His finalized design includes a backdrop of the blue ridge mountains among other changes influenced by the community’s feedback. He hopes his mural will “bring something new to the area.”

“I would definitely like to share some things that I do in the metropolitan area and create a nice visual setting for people to enjoy,” he says. “I think a splash of colors can bring a little smile and a little energy to someone’s day by just looking at it.”

While Pineda looks forward to getting started on the mural, he alludes to the subjective nature of public displays of art.

“Not everyone is going to always agree on what you do. It’s just the nature of art or any other artistic skill,” he says. “It’s just like music genre; not everyone is going to like the same style of music or read the same types of books. It’s just a preference thing. I’m just trying to find a visual balance.”

More information on Pineda and his art can be found on his website, www.criomaticdesigns.com.

For more information and scheduling on the Arts Center’s ‘Gateways to Orange’ summer mural project, visit www.artscenterinorange.com.