Aquaphalt making progress on Orange plant

Vialit, she said, has a strong research and development arm in Austria and developed the vegetable-based binder that makes the product environmentally friendly. The binder is manufactured in Austria and shipped to the United States where it is blended with local granite and other materials, packaged and sold. What makes the product particularly unique, she noted, is that it is water-activated.

“That seems antithetical,” Williamson explained, “but it works. It’s idiot-proof and high-performing.”

She said the product is VDOT-approved for state roadways, used on airport runways, by NASCAR and the Autobohn in Germany.

“Typically, cold-patch is kind of a snake oil industry because it just doesn’t work,” she said. Customers to home improvement stores may find a larger package of cold-patch repir for $30 and wonder why Aquaphalt is priced at $50 for a three-gallon bucket.

She said their “asphaltic” product (it’s technically not asphalt) can be applied in dry or wet conditions and is a permanent solution rather than a temporary fix. She said it requires no special preparation, can be used directly from the container and has a 12-month shelf life.