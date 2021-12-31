Answering the call: O.C. Emergency communications will move to state-of-the-art dispatch center

Cord recalls one incident, just a year into the Kentucky job, where he dispatched an officer to the scene of a burglary. Gunfire was exchanged and the officer was shot in the face. The bullet entered below the nose and exited through the cheek. Thankfully, the officer survived and they still keep in touch to this day.

Not all calls are quite as serious, as Cord remembers another call from a woman concerning a custody issue. As the call went on, the woman claimed the father of the child in question was former President George W. Bush. Cord says the call became increasingly more bizarre and he seriously doubted the former president was at all involved.

Xiushka Gibson, who has been an emergency communications officer for nine years, says what drew her to the job was the opportunity to help the community.

“It’s nice knowing that you get to help somebody, especially during CPR, and that person lived,” she says.

The job presents more than just the opportunity to help others, as Gibson reveals another perk being “the adrenaline rush you get when you have a tough call.”

However, she says the job comes with the difficulty of not knowing the outcome for many of the calls.