All hands on deck! Gordonsville Pool opens for July

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Members of the Gordonsville community rallied to open Dix Memorial Pool for the month of July, after the town’s pool had been closed since the summer of 2019.

Opening the pool at Verling Park – the only public pool in the county – often has been an item of discussion at Gordonsville Town Council meetings. When it looked like the pool was going to be closed for yet another year due to lifeguard shortages, Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner said he would retake the lifeguard stand, as he did in his teenage years, as a last resort to open the pool.

“I asked Vincent Seal [Gordonsville Public Works Director] a couple of weeks ago to get the pool ready to open,” says Coiner. “We didn’t have a lifeguard. We didn’t have a lifeguard five days before the pool opened.”

Fortunately, a few local youth, Mason and Matthew Brooking and Gracie Steigler among other part-time employees, applied for lifeguard positions just in time to open the community pool for the month of July.

But before that could happen, the pool had to be ready for patrons—and that it was is a credit to the Gordonsville Public Works crew.

“It was good to see some young people step up and take responsibility and be willing to be lifeguards because it’s really a tough field right now to find people to work,” says Seal.

To get the word out, Mayor Coiner says a call for lifeguards was posted on the Friends of Gordonsville Facebook page and shared by dozens of people.

Coiner and Seal both said the effort to open the pool was an “all hands on deck” moment for the community.

“All the guys at the public works department worked two weeks straight to get that pool going—nonstop,” Seal says. “We did a little bit of preventive maintenance over the last few years … but with that being said, it still is a lot to pull together in two weeks.”

While Gordonsville public works hustled to get the pool ready, members of Gordonsville Town Council chipped in to fill any staffing shortages.

“Our town manager, Debbie Kendall, has been opening and closing the concession stand and helping the lifeguards any way she can,” says Coiner. “Vice Mayor Emily Winkey was at the pool on opening day and also we were there in and out the other days, just for support.”

“It took a lot of hard work and effort by a lot of different people,” adds Seal. “We really don’t have a pool manager. We’re more of a group pool manager. Everyone’s taking a turn.”

Coiner notes the significance of opening Dix Memorial Pool, saying that it is one of the only public pools in the area that does not require a membership.

“The importance of our pool is that it’s a public pool and for the last 75 years in Virginia almost every pool has been a private club and the average kid can’t go,” says Coiner. “You see a true community coming together at the local pool and you see little ones that wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to a pool otherwise.”

Once the pandemic hit, the pool was forced to stay closed for the summer of 2020. The pool remained closed during the summer of 2021 due to staffing shortages.

Now, with the pool finally open, there are 30 to 40 citizens in attendance on a daily basis, by Coiner’s estimation, and 71 pool visitors on July 4.

Coiner says the local kids were ecstatic to have their community pool open again after two years closed.

“It’s a good thing for the community. It gives the kids somewhere to go during the day,” Seal adds. “Plus, with COVID for the last two years, no one has been able to get together. So, it’s great to see people out together and get a little normal going.”

The Dix Memorial Pool at Verling Park in downtown Gordonsville is open Thursday through Sunday for the month of July, from noon to 6 p.m. Coiner says the town hopes to keep the pool open through the first week of August, but it will depend on the availability of the pool’s staff.

For fee, schedule and additional information, visit www.townofgordonsville.org/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/dix_memorial_pool.php.