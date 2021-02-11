Ahead of the curve: OCHS already prepared to stream sports ahead of pandemic

According to Neeley, the Pixellot cameras operate in a relatively simple manner. He said there is no cameraperson required and that it automatically zooms in and out and follows movement on the court or field.

The designated camera for the Porterfield Park football stadium is attached just below the windows of the press box overlooking the field. The camera inside the Hornet Sports Center that broadcasts basketball games is set up at the half-court line, high above the stands. Both cameras are used to film other sports, such as track (indoor and outdoor), lacrosse and wrestling.

“It has its pluses and minuses, just like every system,” Neeley said. “I think some of the other schools that have been using YouTube or Facebook might have certain advantages. NFHS and Pixellot have different advantages. Our system links with Hudl, which is neat, and it’s a very easy way to share film. It also has video on demand. If you can’t see the game live, then you can go on there and watch the game from a week ago.”

Hudl is video hosting service that gives coaches and athletes the ability to review and edit game footage and film. The game recordings created by Pixellot cameras can also be viewed on the NFHS Network website.