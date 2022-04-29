Advocates honored: Orange Graded School marker project pays tribute to East, Carter

Memories fade. Buildings crumble. Legacies endure.

Nature dictates the first two parts of that statement, but a local group is doing their best to fulfill the latter part of it.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, more than 70 family, friends, school and town officials gathered in the Prospect Heights Middle School gymnasium to celebrate the addition of a new sculpture honoring advocates for the Orange Graded School.

The Orange Graded School was built in 1925 to replace the African American schoolhouse on West Main Street—near modern-day Preddy Funeral Home.

Eight years ago, the community celebrated the placement of a Virginia Department of Historic Resources roadside marker at the old school site, across from PHMS. The effort, largely initiated by community advocate Jane Ware, was more than two years in the making, and the marker, while greatly appreciated, could only tell a portion of the story of the school’s history.

The marker notes the school was the only school in Orange County built using the Julius Rosenwald Fund, established in 1917 by the then-president of Sears, Roebuck and Company to construct schools for African American students throughout the south. There were 364 Rosenwald schools constructed in Virginia. Of the $6,200 cost for the school, 40% was raised by the local African American community, with another 40% contributed by the county. The Rosenwald Fund paid the balance. The roadside marker tells one part of the Orange Graded School story. Local advocates wanted to make sure more of the story is told and understood.

The sculpture unveiled Saturday honors early school advocate Willie East, who is credited with spearheading the effort for a new town school to replace the existing school on West Main Street. The sculpture also honors recent advocate Judy Carter, who was chair of the Orange County School Board during the effort to recognize the school in 2014.

“This project is a stark reminder of the importance of the Orange Graded School and the community leaders who pushed to create it,” Saturday’s program read. “Mr. Willie East was the main advocate of his day, pushing for a better education for the African American children of the Town of Orange.”

In contemporary times, Judy Carter made effective use of her position as chair of the school board and her actions were instrumental in ensuring the marker was erected, further preserving the legacy of the Orange Graded School, the program notes.

“This is a good opportunity for the whole community to talk about how we got here, how we started and over its origins and evolution of public education in particular,” said organizer and master of ceremony Alan Johnson.

He cited architectural historian and preservationist Demond Brent Leggs’ line about ‘memories fading, buildings crumbling and legacies enduring.’

“It’s so appropriate in this particular context as it talks to us about the ideas that just because things will fade away, there are still reasons to hold on to that legacy of what occurred.”

To honor the legacy of the two advocates—from nearly a century apart—organizers contacted Orange artist and renowned sculptor Thomas Marsh to create a relief sculpture of the school building with text noting the dates of the school (1925-1956) and honoring East, “Whose vision and dedication led to the school’s creation,” and Carter, “Whose hard work succeeded in placing the Virginia state historical marker here.”

To give a brief history of East, Eudora Wilson read remembrances of his daughter (and her mother), Mrs. Margaret Ware, who, at 102 years old, was seated in the front row.

According to Ware’s remarks of her father, he knew the original Orange Training School on West Main Street was not acceptable for school children. “We know that children strive and learn when they feel safe in a positive learning environment,” Wilson read.

Though East, himself, was deprived of an education, he was an advocate for children and sought opportunities for them, Wilson read.

“He knew the importance of education and was a lover of children and wanted to ensure that children were given the opportunity to receive an education,” she said. “I stand before you today with great pride and appreciation for my father’s advocacy to improve education opportunities for African American children in the mid-1920s,” Wilson read on Ware’s behalf.

Next, one of Carter’s daughters, Jamie Hogsten, spoke about her mother’s contribution to recognizing the school, noting, “She felt it was essential not only to honor the history of the Orange Graded School, but the community that got it built and the alumni who attended it.”

Carter knew schools were more than just buildings, Hogsten continued.

“It’s a place to gather, a place to empower and a place to hope,” she said. “She was a champion for education and believed that access to an education was the right of every child and was intimately aware of the fact that an education equals opportunity.”

Citing the initial advocacy of East, Hogsten said Carter continued that legacy by helping facilitate the initial marker project through her school board position, “because she knew how crucial it was for us to honor the community that built it, the educators who ran it and the alumni who earned their education there. She considered her involvement in support of this project a privilege.”

The bronze sculpture will be affixed to a large boulder at the OGS site, which thanks to recent logging and debris removal efforts, clearly exposes the historic school’s footprint and remaining foundational pillars.

Following a slideshow summarizing the project (a comprehensive documentary is available at https://youtu.be/WA8BLpO-d0M), Johnson, Jane Ware and Marsh unveiled the sculpture to the appreciative audience.

Johnson noted the program was conducted inside the gymnasium rather than at the school site, so those attending could better appreciate the sculpture, since the terrain around the historic school site is uneven and inaccessible for some.

Marsh, meanwhile, said he has a few “finishing touches” to take care of before affixing the sculpture to the boulder beside the Orange Graded School site.

“When I first was invited to join this team, by Mrs. Jane Ware and Alan Johnson… I just want to say that this has become one of the greatest honors of my life and I thank you,” Marsh said.

