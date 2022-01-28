AARP tax assistance program continues in Orange, at LOW

Each year, hundreds of residents in Orange and Madison counties get their taxes done for free by American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) volunteers.

This year, the advocacy organization continues to offer the service to low- and moderate-income families, maintaining procedures to accommodate health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.

As it did a year ago, organizers will continue to require all participants schedule appointments in advance. There will be no walk-in appointments. Because of public health safety requirements, fewer volunteer tax-preparers will be available at each location, likely leading to a smaller number of tax returns processed in 2022.

Beginning Jan. 10, taxpayers in Central Virginia could schedule appointments at tax prep sites in Orange, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Essex and Caroline counties. Some communities, like Madison and Ladysmith, that previously hosted this service, are not participating this year.

The free tax preparation service is provided to area residents with an annual income less than $125,000. AARP membership is not required to utilize the free service.

Susan Ball of the AARP District Communications Department advised people to schedule their appointments early, based on the number of tax preparation volunteers.

Hours and days of service vary by location. Orange County has two locations: the Orange Public Works community meeting room (on Warren Street in Orange) offers Tuesday and Thursday appointments; and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse with Friday and Saturday appointments. Culpeper offers appointments at the Culpeper Senior Center Thursdays and Saturdays. Madison County appointments are available Mondays, beginning Feb. 14, at the Cooperative Extension Office on Main Street.

This year, participants must fill out their intake form and have their tax documents ready before their appointment. Procedures for appointments will be provided when the taxpayer makes the appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments.

To schedule an appointment in Orange County, call (540) 661-5475 for the Orange location, or (540) 268-8837 for Lake of the Woods. In Culpeper, call (540) 308-9763 and in Madison, call the Extension office at (540) 948-6881 for appointments and (540) 268-8837 for tax-related questions.