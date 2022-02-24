AARP offers free tax prep in Orange, LOW

AARP is providing free tax preparation in Orange, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Essex, Caroline, and Madison counties.

The primary purpose of the AARP Tax Aide program is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of our volunteer training. Space restrictions and fewer volunteers due to COVID issues will significantly restrict the number of returns prepared this season. Those with Adjusted Gross Incomes greater than $125,000 and complicated tax issues should consider other avenues for their tax preparation to help AARP tax Aide Volunteers focus on those truly needing these free services. AARP membership is not required to use this free service.

The following procedures will be in place for purposes of safety and efficiency of tax preparation:

• A tax packet must be obtained and completely filled out prior to making the in-person appointment.

• All personal tax documents must be collected and the Intake Form (13614-C) completed and signed before the appointment can be scheduled.

• Masks are required without exception for appointments in person.

• Hours and days vary by location, and procedures for appointments will be provided when the appointment is made.

• No walk-in appointments are available at any site this year.

Tax sites in Orange County are located at the Orange Public Works Building and at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The Orange site, at 235 Warren Street, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (540) 661-5475 for appointments and packet information. The LOW site, at 102 Lakeview Parkway, is open Fridays and Saturdays. New this year: participants can pick up packets at the Wilderness Library at 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. Call (540) 318-0345 for appointments.