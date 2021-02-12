AARP free tax prep continues with changes, safety precautions

Each year, hundreds of residents in Orange and Madison counties get their taxes done for free by American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) volunteers.

This year, the advocacy organization will continue to offer the service to low- and moderate-income families, but the procedures will be much different because of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Most notably, unlike previous years, there will be no walk-in appointments. Because of public health safety requirements, fewer volunteer tax-preparers will be available at each location, likely leading to a smaller number of tax returns processed in 2021.

Starting last weekend, taxpayers in Central Virginia can schedule appointments at tax prep sites in Orange, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Stafford, Essex and Caroline counties. Some communities, like Madison and Ladysmith, that previously hosted this service, are not participating this year.

The free tax preparation service is provided to area residents with an annual income less than $125,000. AARP membership is not required to utilize the free service.

Susan Ball of the AARP District Communications Department advises people to schedule early this year.