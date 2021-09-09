A tax on packs? County holds cigarette tax public hearing Sept. 14

“That is a model that the wholesalers at the state level will tell you worked well, because from their side, they’re dealing with one entity as opposed to dealing with 19 different entities,” he said.

In Northern Virginia, the wholesalers and distributors purchase dual stamps that cover the state cigarette tax and the local cigarette tax from the state Department of Taxation. Those cigarettes are then distributed to various retailers throughout the region, who in turn pay the wholesalers.

Instead of the distributors remitting funds collected from the retailers back to 19 localities, they remit to one cigarette tax board. The cigarette tax board then handles the distribution of the tax revenue to the localities from where it is collected, less an administrative fee to fund the operations of the regional body.

At an earlier board meeting, Orange County Administrator, Ted Voorhees, suggested that fee may be 5 to 7% of taxes collected.