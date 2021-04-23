A shot in the arm: Local vaccination clinic is a community booster

Orange County’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is running smoothly and continuing to administer shots to a greater number of citizens each week. The clinic has been operating in Prospect Heights Middle School every Friday for the last few months from 8 a.m. until doses run out. It is being operated via a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD), Orange Family Physicians (OFP) and County of Orange Fire & EMS (COFEMS).
The RRHD is one of 35 local health districts in the state and encompasses Orange, Madison, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties.
The clinic was created after local doctors and public health officials saw a need for a central, accessible location for people to receive their vaccine. Many eligible residents had to drive to Culpeper or other areas to get a shot before the Prospect Heights clinic opened.
“We, in the county, wanted to be able to provide services to people within our county and the region itself,” said COFEMS Chief Nathan Mort. “Obviously, we have some older people in the county who might not be able to make that drive to Culpeper or somewhere else.”
Mort said his department was looking for a reliable partner to help with the vaccine rollout when they contacted OFP.
“The great thing about all this was OFP had to jump through a few hoops to get their VTrckS number and become certified to house the vaccine,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s website, “VTrckS is a robust vaccine management application that allows CDC, awardees, and providers to order and manage publicly-funded vaccines more efficiently.”
Figuring out how overcome the storage and distribution problem was a big hurdle, Mort said.
“Because we were getting Pfizer during the initial rollout, which has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (equivalent to minus-158 degrees Fahrenheit), OFP and their doctors reached out looking for an ultralow temp freezer and were actually able to find one through Woodberry Forest,” the chief said. “So, they were able to borrow that until we could get one purchased, which the county did using COVID relief funds.”
Every Monday, Mort makes the journey to RRHD’s Warrenton office, by himself, to pick up the week’s vaccine supply.
“We have a Yeti cooler that we fill up with dry ice on Monday and a data logger provided by OFP,” he said. “So in the morning, I wait for the call from the health department in Warrenton to come pick up the vaccines. Once I get back to Orange, I drop vials off at the Orange and Gordonsville Pharmacies as well.”
Another challenge, Mort said, has been estimating the number of vaccines Orange will receive each week.
“We don’t know how many doses of vaccine we’re going to get until the middle of the week before each clinic day,” he said. “It’s all based on how many doses of Pfizer the state can get and then disperse to all of the different clinics. It has kind of evened out now. We are usually looking at 700-800 doses every week in new supply.”
April Achter, population coordinator for RRHD, explained how the district administers doses across the five counties.
“The way the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed right now is that it is allocated to the health districts by population,” she said. “Then we have a central clinic in Culpeper and we have community partners that are working collaboratively to get the vaccine into arms.”
Fortunately, Achter said that the logistics behind distributing vaccines have become easier over time.
“Our vaccine supply has been fairly static for several weeks, so we are unloading vaccines into our existing clinics,” she said. “We also have other partners that are vaccinating. Private provider offices have vaccines and so do pharmacies. There are multiple access points where folks can go to get a shot. On our Facebook page we’ve got a list of pharmacies in the health district that have the COVID vaccine. If you go to vaccinefinder.org, you can put in your zip code and that will also bring up the list of pharmacies.”
What makes estimating the number of doses so difficult is that sometimes a vaccine vial can hold more shots than expected.
“With one Pfizer vial, it could be labeled for six but they might actually be able to vaccinate seven people,” Achter said. “So, it’s not really a simple answer.”
Barbara Lohr, practice manager for OFP, said that although supply has mostly remained at the same level, vaccine administration has rapidly increased.
“We started out giving 200-250 first doses,” Lohr said. “Then we got lucky and began to receive more and more vaccines. As of March 19, we were doing about 800 doses in a day. Then we jumped to 1,000. Last week we administered 1,100 shots. We have given over 7,000 vaccines total.”
Achter said that she sees the system improving in the months to come, mainly because of Orange County’s dedication to caring for its residents.
“We hope that supply will continue to increase,” she said. “When we talk about our partnerships and the clinic that is being run in Orange County, I simply don’t have enough positive things to say about this community and all the work that they’ve done. They have stepped up and OFP has accepted vaccines. They have vaccinated all-comers, not only their existing patients. It is a true example of the community coming together to improve the health of their residents. I am grateful to every single one of them.”
Despite the surging demand for available doses, Mort is proud that the clinic hasn’t dealt with long wait times or lines.
“The great thing is that OFP handles all of the scheduling through their in-house system,” he said. “They have set up a voicemail line where you can leave all your information and they will determine what vaccine phase or class you are in. Then they will give you a time to come in. So, we try not to have any lines outside, we know exactly how many doses we have and schedule the exact number of doses to be given. We don’t do any walk-up appointments.”
The partnership in charge of the clinic has been looking for ways to be flexible and meet the needs of all demographics not just the ones in high-risk vaccination categories.
“The other thing we are doing is working with some of the bigger local businesses,” Mort said. “Basically, they can preregister and [COFEMS] and OFP will go out to the business sites and do vaccines there. We did two business sites this week and one last week. There’s that option too. The more vaccines we get in arms, the quicker we can get back to normal.”
Lohr and Mort, both are keenly aware of the misinformation floating around about the COVID vaccines and the hesitation on some peoples’ part when it comes to getting a shot. Staff at the clinic have gone out of their way to make people feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible when they come in.
“We will sit down and talk to you for 20 minutes,” Mort said. “We aren’t trying to sit you at our table, shoot you in the arm with vaccine and then shoo you off. If you have questions, then we will take care of them.”
“I think there’s definitely a population that is saying, ‘I want the vaccine, but I’d like for it be out for six months before I even get it,’” Lohr said. “On our waitlist we have some people requesting to get it in July or August. There is still some reluctance. But we are at the point now where most people, if they want to get it, can get in no problem.”
On April 13, the CDC announced they were pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after six cases of blood clots in women ages 18-48 who had received the shot were reported. To put this in perspective, the six cases are the only recorded instances of serious side effects related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so far. This number is out of a total of roughly 7 million people who got the J&J shot as opposed to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The Orange County clinic had only given out 115 doses of the J&J vaccine before stopping, so Lohr and Mort view the loss as a speed bump rather than a brick wall. With Virginia having entered Phase 2 on April 18, the clinic is preparing for an influx of new patients.
“We have definitely talked about whether we can upscale this clinic,” Mort said. “But at this point, talking about upscaling is tough because we are still getting the same dose count. I guess, the ultimate plan is, by June or July, when vaccines have been released to all the pharmacies and doctors’ offices, I think you are going to see some of the mass vaccination clinics close. At that point it will become the primary care physician’s job.”
“I kind of envision that annually you will see promotions during flu season encouraging people to get their COVID booster or COVID shot,” he added.
COVID-19 may be here to stay for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean clinics like the one in Orange aren’t an important piece of the puzzle. In Lohr’s eyes, getting the vaccine can provide hope and fellowship for people who’ve been locked down and separated from friends and neighbors for so long.
“I hope Orange County is proud of what the different community resources were able to pull together for the greater good and get done,” she said.
Visit virginia.vaccinate.gov to schedule an appointment to get your vaccine and learn more information.