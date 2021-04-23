A shot in the arm: Local vaccination clinic is a community booster

The partnership in charge of the clinic has been looking for ways to be flexible and meet the needs of all demographics not just the ones in high-risk vaccination categories.

“The other thing we are doing is working with some of the bigger local businesses,” Mort said. “Basically, they can preregister and [COFEMS] and OFP will go out to the business sites and do vaccines there. We did two business sites this week and one last week. There’s that option too. The more vaccines we get in arms, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Lohr and Mort, both are keenly aware of the misinformation floating around about the COVID vaccines and the hesitation on some peoples’ part when it comes to getting a shot. Staff at the clinic have gone out of their way to make people feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible when they come in.

“We will sit down and talk to you for 20 minutes,” Mort said. “We aren’t trying to sit you at our table, shoot you in the arm with vaccine and then shoo you off. If you have questions, then we will take care of them.”