A shot in the arm: Local doctors talk about receiving COVID-19 vaccine

As 2020 closes and the new year begins, the first wave of local COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to Orange County doctors, nurses, health care workers, and long-term care workers.

Last week, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District began vaccinating priority groups identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Lawrence Keller, who has practiced medicine at Orange Family Physicians since 1983, had his shot administered by health district staff at the Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue station on Dec. 30 along with most of the staff at Orange Family.

“If somebody didn’t tell me I had just gotten a vaccine, I wouldn’t have even known it,” Keller said. “It really was absolutely pain-free, the injection itself. With regard to discomfort that night or the next day my arm was a little sore in the morning, but as soon as I loosened it up, I didn’t notice it all. I didn’t have any fever, achiness or any other symptoms whatsoever.”

Keller said those who received shots at Reva were given the Moderna vaccine. Currently, there are two vaccines available in the United States, one developed by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. Both of the vaccines must be kept in cold storage at subzero temperatures in order to maintain efficacy.