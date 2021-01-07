A shot in the arm: Local doctors talk about receiving COVID-19 vaccine

As 2020 closes and the new year begins, the first wave of local COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to Orange County doctors, nurses, health care workers, and long-term care workers.
Last week, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District began vaccinating priority groups identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Lawrence Keller, who has practiced medicine at Orange Family Physicians since 1983, had his shot administered by health district staff at the Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue station on Dec. 30 along with most of the staff at Orange Family.
“If somebody didn’t tell me I had just gotten a vaccine, I wouldn’t have even known it,” Keller said. “It really was absolutely pain-free, the injection itself. With regard to discomfort that night or the next day my arm was a little sore in the morning, but as soon as I loosened it up, I didn’t notice it all. I didn’t have any fever, achiness or any other symptoms whatsoever.”
Keller said those who received shots at Reva were given the Moderna vaccine. Currently, there are two vaccines available in the United States, one developed by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. Both of the vaccines must be kept in cold storage at subzero temperatures in order to maintain efficacy.
The arrival of the vaccines comes at a time when the country is experiencing a lethal winter surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Since October all three measurements have risen steadily. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) counted 856 new cases in the state on October 15, with a 7-day moving average of 1,024 cases. Two months later (Dec. 15) there were 3,284 confirmed new cases, with a 7-day moving average of 3,603. That’s an increase of more than 250% in two months.
As of Jan. 5, Orange County’s case count stood at 1,052, a figure more than double the number of cases reported at the end of October, according to numbers from the VDH. Orange County has seen 47 people hospitalized with the disease and 13 deaths since the pandemic began.
Thus far, 202 Orange County residents have received a vaccination, according to the VDH. Statewide, more than 104,800 people have received one of the two vaccines.
Keller believes that speed of administration and availability of the vaccine are what will stem the tide of illness and ultimately end the pandemic.
“You’ve got to think outside the box and say what is the absolute quickest way we can get close to [330 million] people vaccinated and try to minimize red tape and bureaucracy,” Keller said.
Dr. Dena Jennings, who practices internal medicine in Orange and operates the nonprofit ImaniWorks, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Reva on Dec. 29. She said she has been surprised at how quickly scientists and pharmaceutical companies were able to develop effective vaccines.
When doing her own research, Jennings discovered that many doctors and epidemiologists had been working on a vaccine since the SARS outbreak in 2002. SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome, primarily affected mainland China and resulted in roughly 8,000 cases and 774 deaths worldwide.
“It didn’t sound like they just rushed to market with something that’s not quite ready,” Jennings said, referring to the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. “They’ve actually been working on it for more than 10 years and were able to finalize things in the last few months.”
The virus that caused SARS is classified as a coronavirus and was named SARS-CoV-1 by scientists. COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, which shares many similarities to its predecessor. Jennings said that drug manufacturers took the knowledge and data that had been developed for the past 18 years and went the last mile to the finish line, coming away with vaccines as their prize.
While the arrival of vaccines offers the world hope, the two local doctors, Keller and Jennings, both said the biggest obstacle to ending the pandemic will be the rollout of the shots.
“In order for us to reach herd immunity we need about 240 million people vaccinated,” Jennings said. “Even if we did a million people a day, that takes us to the fall. Then we need six weeks after that for herd immunity to take effect. Honestly, we’re probably looking at the end of fall before things can move back to normal.”
Keller said that as more local leaders and community members get the vaccine, he sees more people becoming comfortable with the vaccine, which should drive increased participation. He encourages younger and healthier people to get the shots as well.
“You’re protecting your parents, grandparents and people in the nursing home,” Keller said. “You’re really doing it for other people.”
According to an October 2020 survey by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, when participants were asked if they would take a vaccine when it became available, 35 percent said they are “very likely” to get vaccinated, while 17 percent said they are “somewhat likely,” compared to 26 percent who are “very unlikely” and 12 percent who are “somewhat unlikely.”
Similar national surveys published in the fall of 2020 have shown the number of people willing to get the vaccine actually decreased from the spring of that year.
Some of this change in public attitudes can be attributed to weariness, Jennings said.
“Studies show across the country that even though we’re wearing masks more, we’re not social distancing as much as we were,” Jennings said. “The holidays have something to do with that, but I think some of it has to do with Covid fatigue. People are sick of hearing about it. So, they wear their masks, but they aren’t going to stay home.”
Jennings also said that getting vaccines distributed to minority communities, which have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, should be a top priority in Orange County and elsewhere. She praised the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District for its efforts to target underserved citizens.
“Our health district has done such a great job working with epidemiologists to figure out who’s getting the virus and who’s at risk,” she said. “Our Black population is doing pretty well, but our Latinx population is just suffering. If we don’t get vaccines into those communities, I don’t think they are going to come to centers and sites to do it. What I think we need are mobile units, that will go out and vaccinate people.”
Jennings said that while she welcomes the arrival of a medical solution to the pandemic, she cautions that people still need to keep up with social distancing and other public health measures in the coming months.
“I’m encouraged to see people wearing masks more than they used to, but we still have a long way to go,” she said. “The vaccine is not a silver bullet. We have to get to 75 to 80 percent herd immunity or vaccination before we see herd immunity.”
Keller, for his part, simply wants more people to take the vaccine. He warned that the sooner people take their shots, the sooner the economy and society can get going again.
“If we don’t get people vaccinated, we are going to be in trouble for a long time,” Keller said.