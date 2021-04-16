A fresh look at history: County adding to courthouse portrait collection

As part of the comprehensive renovation in advance of staging jury trials amid the pandemic, the historic Orange County Courthouse courtroom received, among other improvements, a new coat of paint. Soon, it will have new paintings as well.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors recently announced the addition of eight new portraits to those previously displayed in the courtroom. The new portraits will honor a more diverse group of Orange County residents and public servants.

When the Supreme Court of Virginia issued a judicial emergency in the wake of the arrival of the COVID-19 public health crisis in Virginia last March, it called for all circuit and district courts throughout the state to cease all civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, with the exception of emergency matters.

In late-June, a jury task force was created and counties submitted localized plans to safely conduct jury trials. In February 2021, Orange County’s plan—submitted last August by new Circuit Court Judge the Hon. David Franzén, was approved. Judge Franzén, who was appointed to the 16th Circuit bench effective July 1, developed his plans (for both Orange and Madison counties) with help from commonwealth’s attorneys, circuit court clerks, sheriffs and other court officers and officials.