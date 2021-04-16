A fresh look at history: County adding to courthouse portrait collection

As part of the comprehensive renovation in advance of staging jury trials amid the pandemic, the historic Orange County Courthouse courtroom received, among other improvements, a new coat of paint. Soon, it will have new paintings as well.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors recently announced the addition of eight new portraits to those previously displayed in the courtroom. The new portraits will honor a more diverse group of Orange County residents and public servants.
When the Supreme Court of Virginia issued a judicial emergency in the wake of the arrival of the COVID-19 public health crisis in Virginia last March, it called for all circuit and district courts throughout the state to cease all civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, with the exception of emergency matters.
In late-June, a jury task force was created and counties submitted localized plans to safely conduct jury trials. In February 2021, Orange County’s plan—submitted last August by new Circuit Court Judge the Hon. David Franzén, was approved. Judge Franzén, who was appointed to the 16th Circuit bench effective July 1, developed his plans (for both Orange and Madison counties) with help from commonwealth’s attorneys, circuit court clerks, sheriffs and other court officers and officials.
In Orange County, the plan called for a hybrid circuit court trial that puts court officers—including the bench, the prosecution and defense, as well as the jury—in the historic courtroom (facing Main Street) and the public in the “new” circuit courtroom in the 2004 addition to the 1859 Italianate structure. Trial proceedings in the historic courtroom are livestreamed to the socially distanced public and media in the new courtroom.
Meanwhile, as that was going on, county staff and board historian District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson began a reappraisal of the existing courthouse portraits while considering new additions to the collection.
“We often look at history as something that’s got at least a quarter-inch of dust on it, but the fact of the matter is, we make history every day,” Johnson said at the March 23 board meeting. “We’re making history today, though nobody may care much about until 50 years from now. History is made every day. But the courthouse portraits have remained static for about half a century.”
He said the last addition to the portrait collection was Sheriff M.M. Myers in the 1970s.
“We’re updating this to bring in some folks from the last 80-100 years and recognize some of those who served a long time in office or made meaningful contributions to Orange County,” Johnson said.
One portrait that’s already been commissioned and completed is Capt. Andrew Maples, an Orange resident who was one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen. Maples, who grew up on Church Street where a roadside marker honors his contribution, was lost in a mission over the Adriatic Sea in June 26, 1944.
Johnson said Maples’ portrait would be a fitting and appropriate addition to those featured in the courthouse.
Others scheduled to be added include: R. Monroe Waugh, the longest serving member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors (1948-79) and R. Lindsay Gordon, who served seven terms on the board of supervisors (1964-1991). A portrait of seven-term commonwealth’s attorney and two-term state delegate S. Page Higginbotham also will be added to the collection, which Johnson noted, already features many of the county’s commonwealth’s attorneys. However, there are no commissioners of revenue, nor county treasurers among the existing portraits, which is why the county plans to add eight-term commissioner of revenue (1956-84) Joseph Samuels and nine-term treasurer (1912-46) O.B. Watson.
No school board members, nor women, are among the initial portraits, so the county will add longtime school board representatives Murcelle Coleman and Judy Carter to the collection. Before serving on the school board, Coleman was a teacher at George Washington Carver Regional High School and at Orange County High School. She also was the first Black member elected to the Orange Town Council. Carter served more than 20 years as an appointed and elected school board representative.
As part of the portrait expansion, the county also will redistribute some of the existing portraits, ultimately moving a portrait of Orange County’s James Madison to the primary spot behind the bench replacing Gov. Alexander Spotswood, whose portrait will be relocated within the historic courthouse.
Johnson noted that none of the existing 15 portraits will be removed from the courthouse, and thanked county administrator Ted Voorhees and county staff for their support and assistance.
“Those portraits have been there a long time, and some may seem a little obscure to us now, because they have a quarter inch of dust on them,” Johnson said. “This will be a nice update with some folks from middle and latter part of 20th century and opening years of the 21st century.”
District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame thanked Johnson for his research and efforts regarding the project.
“Thank you for putting all the effort into this; you’ve been doing this with regard to Orange County history for a long time, but this is a significant addition to the courthouse and recognition of citizens in Orange County.”