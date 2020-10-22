A fine line: County holds public hearing on boundary adjustment with Spotsylvania

Only recently did the state legislature allow localities to change boundary lines by mutual agreement using GIS.

Among the many parcels that would be affected by the change, one currently is under consideration for a special use permit (SUP) in both jurisdictions. It was one of two that requested to be move exclusively to Orange County.

Orange County Resorts, LLC is seeking a SUP to create a upscale RV resort on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land that straddles the Orange and Spotsylvania county line. The proposal calls for 150-175 pad sites with a camp store, clubhouse, swimming pool, snack bar and dozens of boat slips. The bulk of the tract (58.6 acres), including all its waterfront property, is located in Spotsylvania County. Under the proposed plan, the entirety of that parcel would be in Spotsylvania. The Orange County Planning Commission has recommended denial of the proposed project, but the board has not yet scheduled it for public hearing.

A representative for the owner of the property was one of a handful of speakers at Tuesday’s hearing, but had more of a procedural comment than a position. Meanwhile, Alan Lassiter, of the Lake Anna Civic Association asked how the proposed change would affect the application, particularly since it planned to access the parcel from Route 522.