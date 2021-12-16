A fighting chance: Orange County’s Rollins boxing on national fight undercard Dec. 18

By Ike Parrish
Reporter
Gordonsville’s Chris “The Rocket” Rollins will go toe-to-toe against Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela on Dec. 18 in a super welterweight boxing bout before the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II showdown at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
The 32-year-old Rollins (5-2-1, 4 KOs) got the call just two weeks prior to Saturday night’s fight, leaving him with little time to drop from 168 pounds to 154 pounds. To do so, he said he will make use of his vigorous cardio routine and a high-protein diet coupled with a lot of water intake.
Rollins feels confident going four rounds against the undefeated 21-year-old Estela, saying he has “nothing to lose,” but much to gain.
“If I can get a big win, then that would open the door for mega opportunities for me. If not, then it’s back to the drawing board,” he says.
Though the odds seem against him, Rollins recognizes the opportunity presented to him could be career changing.
“This is one of the biggest boxing cards of 2021, and to be doing that from a small town, from a small gym, and working a full-time job; I’m pretty proud of that,” he says.
Unlike most professional boxers, Rollins manages to get in a full-time training regimen while working a full-time job as a first lieutenant of transportation at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, all the while teaching youth martial arts classes and training other fighters under his own promotion, Rocket Combat Sports.
He says the busy schedule often results in missing out on social and family events, and Rollins said he had to make the tough decision of taking the fight that falls on the day of his son’s fourth birthday.
“When he gets older, I want him to look back and see I grinded to give him the best life I can,” he says.
The 2008 OCHS graduate has hosted several MMA and boxing events at his alma mater in the Hornets Sport Center where he once performed as a standout player on the OCHS basketball team.
“That was one of my dreams to do,” Rollins says. “To bring a show there and fight in the high school I played basketball in, and win, that’s something I’ll never forget.”
Rollins hopes to host more MMA and boxing events at the high school, which have raised money for the school’s athletic department.
The Paul vs. Woodley II event will air on pay per view through Showtime. In the remaining days leading up to Saturday night, Rollins will be studying his opponent and focusing on his gameplan to start fast, push the pace and close the distance. “But like Mike Tyson said, ‘everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face’,” says Rollins.