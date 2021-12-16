A fighting chance: Orange County’s Rollins boxing on national fight undercard Dec. 18

Unlike most professional boxers, Rollins manages to get in a full-time training regimen while working a full-time job as a first lieutenant of transportation at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, all the while teaching youth martial arts classes and training other fighters under his own promotion, Rocket Combat Sports.

He says the busy schedule often results in missing out on social and family events, and Rollins said he had to make the tough decision of taking the fight that falls on the day of his son’s fourth birthday.

“When he gets older, I want him to look back and see I grinded to give him the best life I can,” he says.

The 2008 OCHS graduate has hosted several MMA and boxing events at his alma mater in the Hornets Sport Center where he once performed as a standout player on the OCHS basketball team.

“That was one of my dreams to do,” Rollins says. “To bring a show there and fight in the high school I played basketball in, and win, that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Rollins hopes to host more MMA and boxing events at the high school, which have raised money for the school’s athletic department.

The Paul vs. Woodley II event will air on pay per view through Showtime. In the remaining days leading up to Saturday night, Rollins will be studying his opponent and focusing on his gameplan to start fast, push the pace and close the distance. “But like Mike Tyson said, ‘everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face’,” says Rollins.

