A century of service: Orange Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 100th anniversary

It all started with a few buckets on a November morning in 1908. Church bells echoed through the brisk fall air. Dark smoke billowed over the flame-engulfed buildings on Railroad Avenue. This time the citizens of Orange were able to stop the inferno before it was too late. Next time they might not be so lucky. They needed a fire department. Almost thirteen years later they had one, the Orange Volunteer Fire Company.
OVFC, an institution in the Town of Orange, is set to mark its 100th anniversary on Jan. 24. The company has chosen to move in-person celebrations to this fall or later, due to safety concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the eve of the centennial, various members and figures, both in and out of the organization, reflected on the changes they’ve witnessed and moments that stick with them.
“The Orange Fire Department of today is nothing like the Orange Fire Department of 1972, when I joined, other than you’ve got volunteers who have dedicated themselves to serving the public,” said Bert Roby, 1st Assistant Chief at OFVC. “That’s a big thing.”
Roby also served as chief of the company from 1985-2007 and again from 2013-2015. He said one of the most noticeable shifts he’s observed is the level of training required for someone to operate as a volunteer firefighter.
“When I first joined, they showed you how to put an air pack on and a mask on to protect yourself from the smoke and everything,” Roby said. “And you went in the burning building. It was as simple as that.”
Now, Roby explained that volunteer members need at least 200 hours of training to stay active in the company. OVFC has had to adapt the way they train their firefighters multiple times over their history, most recently with the onset of the pandemic.
According to a historical overview on OVFC’s website, a small firehouse was constructed soon after the company was formed in 1921 behind the Orange County Courthouse on Main Street. This building was sold to the county in 1939 by OVFC for $4,000. A year earlier, the company had moved its operations to a new building at the corner of Belleview and Main Streets. Construction costs for the building totaled $32,000 and it was used by the company until 1984, when OVFC moved to its current location along Caroline Street, near the intersection of Route 20.
The company has a current volunteer team of roughly 40 members. This number breaks down into about 10 line officers, including chiefs, captains and lieutenants who oversee firefighting teams and are responsible for the safety of their men and women. OVFC has five business officers who handle the majority of the administrative and financial aspects of the department. There are 24 firefighters who are considered active members of the company and make up the teams that are sent out for different calls and working fires.
OVFC functions as 501(c)(3) nonprofit, meaning it is exempt from federal taxes and is considered a charitable organization. The company operates with the aid of local government funds, donations from the general public and a variety of fundraisers. There are four main fundraising events held throughout the year: a fire company fair, raffle dinner, golf tournament and holiday Christmas tree sale. Additionally, OVFC sends out a fund drive mailer each year to solicit citizen donations to cover extra operating costs.
Whit Jacobs, who serves as the current chief of OVFC said that hosting public events is an excellent way for the company to build trust and fellowship with their neighbors in Orange.
“The best way I can describe our department is we are the community,” Jacobs said. “We all have a vested interest in this community.”
E.A. Fox was chief of OVFC from 1982-1984, just before Roby took over the role. Fox was born in Washington D.C., but eventually moved to Orange as a child with his family in 1960.
“[Our house] was right up the street from the firehouse, right across from [Orange] Presbyterian Church. I could actually see the fire trucks coming and going out of the station, because we had a bay window in the front of the house. Little did I know that I was I going to be on the fire department in a few years.”
When Fox joined OVFC at age 16 in 1963, he said the company didn’t receive nearly the number of calls they do today, but that the fires they did handle were much worse.
“We had more serious fires than we do now. Mainly because the way houses were built. People weren’t as careful when they burned brush outside. It was a lot drier then.”
Fox remembers a particularly large fire that happened during a week that started much the same as any other.
“I came in on a Monday and we had several brushfires during the week,” Fox said. “Saturday morning, we went out on probably the worst brushfire we’ve ever had. We got in on Saturday morning to the fire and it wasn’t officially under control until Monday morning. It basically burned from Unionville to Mine Run Creek on Route 20. Between four and five miles.”
Just a few years before Fox became chief himself, he recalls a difficult stretch that OVFC faced beginning in the fall of 1979.
“[Referring to the 1979 oil crisis] people couldn’t afford oil, so they started burning wood again,” Fox said. “From Thanksgiving Day in 1979 until the end of March 1980, we had 33 working structural fires in our area. Now we don’t have three a year.”
Fox mentioned that during his time with OVFC there has never been a major fire in the city proper of Orange. However, Fox did have a close call once.
“I do remember my first fire as fire chief,” Fox said. “I went by 7-Eleven and looked down Main Street. The smoke was so thick I couldn’t even see past it. It was caused by a furnace malfunction in what was Virginia National Bank at the time. I thought to myself ‘do I go, or do I turn around and go home?’”
Luckily, Fox said once the furnace was cut off and the smoke was allowed to escape, OVFC was able to get the situation under control.
Veteran members of OVFC, like Buckshot Clements, remember when potential volunteer firefighters had to join a waiting list to become a part of the company, due to demand being so high.
Clements, who joined OVFC in 1955 at the age of 22, “retired” in 2019 but still serves as an active life member.
“I started out as a lieutenant and worked up to captain and assistant chief and then I was chief for five years,” Clements said.
More than anything, Clements said that the town of Orange has grown up along with OVFC.
“I mean [Orange] was a booming town back then” Clements said. “We had three or four grocery stores, three or four department stores, a theater and all sorts of things.
Clements also said that when he first started with the company that they had a limited amount of gear and what they did have wasn’t in the best condition.
“The fire company was up on Main Street when I came in,” Clements said. “We had a lot of old equipment and gear. We had mainly what we brought with us or picked up along the way.”
Roby pointed out an intriguing heirloom from OVFC’s early years on a recent tour of the firehouse. The firefighters have hung a flag carried by the company band in the 1930s inside of a glass case on the wall of their breakroom. The marching band was organized by E.H. Rouse (commonly referred to as Dr. Rouse), OVFC’s first chief.
Roby said what keeps both him and many other firefighters active in OVFC is the sense of family.
“That camaraderie is what takes you inside of a burning building with the guy next to you,” Roby said. If you don’t know him or don’t trust him, you’re going to be apprehensive about going inside.”
Jacobs said that although the COVID-19 has made things difficult, the company has pulled together by focusing on their jobs and what it means to be a firefighter.
“We don’t judge, we just work to fix the problem and provide them (the public) help in hopes that our help makes a difference in bettering their livelihood,” he said.
Jacobs said he and the rest of the company are looking forward to commemorating the 100 year milestone when the time is right.
“This year if we are able to do anything, our goal is to be able to get as many of our department members, current and prior, back together to celebrate something like this,” Jacobs said. “We want to do it safely for them because some of these guys that are going to be coming back, these guys could be in that high risk category. Our hope is fall but it may be 101 years that we celebrate at this point.”