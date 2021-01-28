A century of service: Orange Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 100th anniversary

It all started with a few buckets on a November morning in 1908. Church bells echoed through the brisk fall air. Dark smoke billowed over the flame-engulfed buildings on Railroad Avenue. This time the citizens of Orange were able to stop the inferno before it was too late. Next time they might not be so lucky. They needed a fire department. Almost thirteen years later they had one, the Orange Volunteer Fire Company.

OVFC, an institution in the Town of Orange, is set to mark its 100th anniversary on Jan. 24. The company has chosen to move in-person celebrations to this fall or later, due to safety concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the eve of the centennial, various members and figures, both in and out of the organization, reflected on the changes they’ve witnessed and moments that stick with them.

“The Orange Fire Department of today is nothing like the Orange Fire Department of 1972, when I joined, other than you’ve got volunteers who have dedicated themselves to serving the public,” said Bert Roby, 1st Assistant Chief at OFVC. “That’s a big thing.”

Roby also served as chief of the company from 1985-2007 and again from 2013-2015. He said one of the most noticeable shifts he’s observed is the level of training required for someone to operate as a volunteer firefighter.