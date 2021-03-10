2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 11

The 2021-22 school year for Orange County Public School students will begin Wednesday, Aug. 11.
In February, the Orange County School Board considered a calendar that would have begun the school year Monday, Aug. 9, and concluded Friday, May 20.
At the close of the calendar comment period, human resources director Yvonne Dawson reported more than 70 comments had been received, some of which helped shape the calendar the school board approved last Monday.
Initially, teachers would have returned to school in late July for the early August start. Under the adopted calendar, new teachers will report July 30, with returning teachers arriving Aug. 1.
In order to adjust to the later start date, the new calendar makes parent-teacher conference days scheduled Oct. 15 and March 11 into asynchronous learning days for students, Dawson said. Additional asynchronous learning days scheduled Sept. 24 and Nov. 2 (professional development days for staff) allow the school year to conclude for students on May 19, rather than May 20, as originally presented.
Despite a number of submitted comments regarding spring break scheduled the last week in March, Dawson said she reviewed the calendars of neighboring school divisions and school staff decided to keep spring break March 28 through April 1.
Other dates largely remained the same.
Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 (Labor Day) are student and teacher holidays, per the state (based on the early-August start). The first nine weeks ends Oct. 19 and the second nine weeks ends Dec. 21, before the winter break. The second semester begins Jan. 5, with the third nine weeks concluding March 10. Graduation is scheduled for May 14.
With little discussion, the school board voted unanimously to approve the calendar.