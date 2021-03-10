2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 11

The 2021-22 school year for Orange County Public School students will begin Wednesday, Aug. 11.

In February, the Orange County School Board considered a calendar that would have begun the school year Monday, Aug. 9, and concluded Friday, May 20.

At the close of the calendar comment period, human resources director Yvonne Dawson reported more than 70 comments had been received, some of which helped shape the calendar the school board approved last Monday.

Initially, teachers would have returned to school in late July for the early August start. Under the adopted calendar, new teachers will report July 30, with returning teachers arriving Aug. 1.

In order to adjust to the later start date, the new calendar makes parent-teacher conference days scheduled Oct. 15 and March 11 into asynchronous learning days for students, Dawson said. Additional asynchronous learning days scheduled Sept. 24 and Nov. 2 (professional development days for staff) allow the school year to conclude for students on May 19, rather than May 20, as originally presented.