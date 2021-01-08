2020: The year in review (part II)

Greene County officials seek to exit the Rapidan Service Authority partnership in a dispute over a long-term water storage project and funding. Orange and Madison representatives vote against the move.

The Boys & Girls Club of Orange announces plans to reopen at the end of the month with a number of program modifications. The club has been closed to its members for months, but engaged with them remotely.

The OCHS Alumni and Friends group awards nine scholarships totaling $30,000 to 2020 graduates pursuing advance technical and vocational education.

Orange County students return to school Aug. 24 for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. Elementary and middle school students attend in-person classes two days per week, while high school students attend in-person classes one day per week. Students also have the option of online only instruction. Students must wear masks on school buses and as they arrive to school, but are permitted to remove them once they are in the classroom. Teachers are required to wear masks. All students have been assigned Chromebooks to facilitate online learning when they are not in school.

The planning commission recommends denial of the RV park SUP citing an incomplete and ever-evolving application.