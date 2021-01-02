2020: the year in review (part 1)

With eased public health restrictions, some local churches return to in-person worship services with roped off pews, required masks and enhanced safety measures.

May ends with the devastating accident that leveled the Somerset Center Store at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231. A tractor-trailer heading south on 231 failed to stop and struck a dump truck heading north on Route 20, sending both vehicles hurtling toward the community store. The tractor-trailer plowed through the store front, bringing the 1940s structure crashing down around it. Amazingly, no one was killed and there were only minor injuries.

At the end of May, there have been 102 COVID-19 cases in Orange County.

June

Germanna Community College reports a surge in enrollment as it announced early on that it would shift to an almost exclusively online model for summer and fall classes. The school also announces free computer training classes for those in the community who need help adapting to remote work and education.

The county records its first COVID-19 death—a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions.