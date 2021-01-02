2020: the year in review (part 1)

The year 2020 dawned as many others—with hope, optimism, resolutions that would soon be broken and the looming specter of an election year.
Little did we know all it would bring. After all, how could we?
Below are the top local stories culled from the pages of the Review for the first half of 2020.
January
The Orange County Broadband Authority continues to take the steps to deliver high-speed internet to citizens with agreements that will link the county to the Equinix Data Center in Culpeper and, ultimately, the outside world—once the local system goes online.
New figures from the United States Travel Association report tourism revenues in Orange County increase by more than 5%, generating more than $51 million and supporting 613 jobs locally.
The Orange County High School Alumni and Friends organization announces plans to raise $20,000 in local vocational scholarships with an additional $10,000 added from the Orange County Economic Development Authority if it reaches that goal by the spring.
Following the firing of Orange County Administrator Bryan David in December, the county announces it has hired former Orange County Administrator Brenda Garton to fill the interim post. Since retired, Garton was county administrator from 1993 to 2002.
The Orange County School Board approves a new 25-year solar agreement with Secure Futures that’s expected to generate approximately half the electricity used on a number of school buildings. The company will install solar panels on seven school buildings.
February
The Boys & Girls Club of Orange honors retiring unit director Sheila Donnelly who has led the Orange club since its inception 18 years earlier. Donnelly retired in December and is replaced by program director Kaitlyn Jenkins.
At another Orange nonprofit organization, The Arts Center In Orange introduces new executive director Anna Pillow who took over after Laura Thompson died in late 2019.
A Virginia Health Care Foundation Grant will help the Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic add five additional operatories and expand its children’s program at its Route 15 location at the southern edge of the Town of Orange.
The Town of Gordonsville continues its efforts to secure control of the entire parcel where the Dix Memorial Pool—the county’s only public pool—is located, when it reaches an agreement with CSX to acquire more than an acre of property to expand Verling Park.
The Orange Town Council votes to approve a new Verizon cell tower on Lafayette Street that the service provider claims will dramatically improve service in town.
March
The Orange County Board of Supervisors considers establishing a special fire and EMS tax levy as part of its real estate tax structure. The funds collected could only be used to pay for rising fire and emergency services costs.
Orange County Schools request $2.85 million in new local money as part of a $63.1 million budget.
Preliminary work begins on the traffic circle at the dangerous Somerset intersection of Route 231 and Route 20. The $1.8 million roundabout is expected to be completed in December.
The Town of Orange proposes an $8.8 million budget that includes the first water rate increase in more than 12 years.
Elizabeth Goodwin is named the 68th annual Miss Orange County.
Coronavirus concerns arrive in Orange County as local officials respond to the international and burgeoning national health crisis. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is working with government bodies, schools and other organizations throughout the region to provide information and updates. Though the number of local cases is low, that could change. Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district’s health director, said the mounting number of cases and deaths elsewhere from the highly contagious virus is “certainly cause for concern.”
Orange County advertises an 8-cent real estate tax rate increase. It’s the first proposed increase in six years.
Orange County Public Schools announce schools will be closed at least through April 10—through the spring break period. Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week he was closing schools statewide for at least two weeks.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors approves the creation of a fire and EMS levy that will be separated from the real estate tax and exclusively fund local emergency services. The new rate amounts to 11 cents on the real estate rate.
A $1.5 million gift from former Germanna board member Mary Jane O’Neill will help the college’s Locust Grove location construct a new medical education campus.
County officials meet with health department representatives to learn about the spread of the novel coronavirus. Participants include representatives from Orange County Public Schools, Orange County Administration, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire and EMS, Orange County Social Services and more.
The high school spring sports seasons begins briefly, only to be suspended indefinitely amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The Virginia High School League announces spring sports schedules have been pushed back two weeks as it evaluates COVID conditions.
Orange County confirms its first COVID-19 case (March 24). The patient is a male in his 50s and recently traveled domestically to an area with sustained transmission.
Orange County administrative offices close amid growing COVID-19 concerns. Administrative offices in Gordonsville and Orange also close.
Local churches adjust to social gathering limitations, while still striving to meet local spiritual needs.
The Central Virginia Regional Jail establishes protocols for dealing with the highly contagious coronavirus, including evaluating new prisoners and eliminating visitation.
March closes with two positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
April
Orange County files suit against Spotsylvania over its approval of a solar energy project shuttling burdensome truck traffic to Orange County roads en route to the Spotsylvania County project.
Orange County Schools shift to online instruction, coordinating delivery of Chromebooks and USB drives filled with materials and instruction to all school students.
Local restaurants begin adapting to increased safety protocols in an effort to stay alive and viable amid the growing public health crisis. Meanwhile, local first-responders and doctors are prepared for patients with the novel coronavirus with personal protective equipment, cleaning protocols and external evaluation areas.
Like many other communities, Orange County adopts an emergency governmental ordinance (as permitted by the General Assembly) allowing the county to meet remotely to comply with social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 public health crisis. Board meetings will be streamed online on the county’s YouTube channel with no public access.
In a rare bit of “good” news in early 2020, WJMA disc jockey J.D. Slade celebrates 50 years behind the mic at the local radio station.
Orange County Schools announce students will complete the 2019-20 school year exclusively online via Google Classroom and Chromebooks.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors equalizes the county tax rate for its proposed $123.8 million budget—which amounts to no increase in real estate taxes. Meanwhile, the board names Ted Voorhees as its new county administrator. Voorhees had most recently been county administrator in Powhatan. Prior to that, he had been city manager in Fayetteville, N.C. and has nearly 30 years of local government experience.
The Love Outreach Food Pantry amends operations to accommodate increased clientele affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orange County unemployment claims increase exponentially as many are adversely affected by the impacts of the public health crisis. Only 11 jobless claims were filed March 11. A week later, claims had increased to 205. By the end of the month, claims totaled nearly 500.
The virus affects the court system, particularly with the rescheduling of the first-degree murder trial (again) of Michael Alan Humphries II in the 2018 shooting at Wendell’s Place Laundromat in Locust Grove.
James Madison’s Montpelier announces Roy Young as its new president and chief executive officer, replacing Kat Imhoff who left the presidential property late last year. Young most recently served as business consultant to Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware and before that was vice president for guest experience at George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
Following the county’s lead, the towns of Orange and Gordonsville adopt emergency government ordinance allowing online meetings with electronic public comment.
The Orange County Library is closed to in-person patrons, but offers thousands of online titles available for check-out.
Historic Garden Week—originally scheduled to feature the DuPont Garden at Montpelier, the Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum and a number of houses in the Gordonsville area—is canceled for the first time since World War II amid COVID-19 concerns. Meanwhile, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce cancels its Orange Uncorked Wine Festival planned the first weekend in May.
As April closes, Orange County reports 29 COVID-19 cases, but no deaths as of yet. Statewide, there are 14,339 cases and 492 deaths.
May
The Orange County Board of Supervisors adopts a $123 million budget and sets and equalized tax rate after a 2019 reassessment. The budget includes $74.8 million in total school funds and $49 million for other county operations, representing a 16% increase from the previous year’s budget—most of which can be accounted for in funds it expects to borrow for capital projects. Those projects include nearly $15 million to finance four primary capital projects: renovations at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School, modifications to the county-owned Blue Bell building to create a technical education center, opening a new landfill cell and furthering the county’s broadband initiative.
The Orange County Fair Association announces it has canceled this year’s June event amid COVID-19 concerns.
VHSL officials cancel spring sports and push back a decision on fall scholastic sports until June.
The first virus case at Dogwood Village Health and Rehab is confirmed. However, the long-term care facility’s case is traced to an asymptomatic staff member—not a resident.
OCHS hosts a socially-distanced and reconfigured graduation ceremony where students visit the Hornet Sports Center during assigned time slots with a limited number of family members to receive diplomas from masked school staff. Nearly 400 diplomas are awarded and more than $280,000 in scholarships (including $30,000 from the new Orange County High School Alumni Association).
The Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild submits a special use permit application to the county planning commission to build, test and display fireworks on a 127-acre parcel off Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county in District 2. The nonprofit club has been operating in Orange County since 2012.
Martha Roby and Rick Sherman are re-elected to the Orange Town Council amid light turnout in a COVID-affected election at the Orange Volunteer Fire House. The two candidates were unopposed and collected 77 and 78 votes, respectively. Less than 3% of the town’s registered voters participated.
With eased public health restrictions, some local churches return to in-person worship services with roped off pews, required masks and enhanced safety measures.
May ends with the devastating accident that leveled the Somerset Center Store at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231. A tractor-trailer heading south on 231 failed to stop and struck a dump truck heading north on Route 20, sending both vehicles hurtling toward the community store. The tractor-trailer plowed through the store front, bringing the 1940s structure crashing down around it. Amazingly, no one was killed and there were only minor injuries.
At the end of May, there have been 102 COVID-19 cases in Orange County.
June
Germanna Community College reports a surge in enrollment as it announced early on that it would shift to an almost exclusively online model for summer and fall classes. The school also announces free computer training classes for those in the community who need help adapting to remote work and education.
The county records its first COVID-19 death—a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions.
Chanting “No justice!” “No peace!” hundreds of marchers take to the streets of downtown Orange protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Two days later, hundreds more gather in Taylor Park to stand up and speak up against the unjust deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other people of color. Organizer Kris Hooper said the purpose of the event was … “to declare that black lives matter, proclaim that black lives have value and demand that black lives receive the same level of respect that any other life does; and protest that racism has no place and is not welcome anywhere, as well as in this area more specifically.” The group of between 400 and 500 area citizens then marched through town carrying signs and chanting messages of justice, equality and accountability.
With more than 100 written comments received on the proposed MAPAG special use permit, the planning commission reschedules its virtual public hearing the first of several postponements of the controversial application. Later in the month, the applicants request the public hearing be postponed until the commission’s August meeting.
A second Orange County resident has died from COVID-19.
Dozens of students and parents (many who had marched a week earlier) gather outside the Taylor Education and Administration Complex to advocate on behalf of Orange County High School track coach Larry Kilby—whose contract was not renewed for the coming school year. Kilby, an African-American man, has been with Orange County Schools for five years. School officials do not comment on the decision as it is a personnel matter.
Del. Nick Freitas, seeking to challenge incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the 7th Congressional District, misses a campaign paperwork filing deadline for the second year in a row. Freitas is one of six Republicans hoping to unseat Rep. Spanberger, a first-term Democrat running for re-election.
After closing in March, county buildings begin reopening with citizens requested to wear masks upon entry.
As the month comes to a close, June 27 marks the 25-year anniversary of the devastating flood of 1995.