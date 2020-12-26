10 O.C. residents have now died from COVID

By Jeff Poole
Editor
As the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District gets its first COVID-19 vaccines, Orange County’s death toll from the deadly virus has reached 10, while its case count has climbed to 814.
Orange County recorded 82 new cases last week and 225 thus far in December with a seven-day average of 12 new cases daily.
Across the Commonwealth, 4,705 Virginians have died among 314,481 total cases. More than 17,080 people are hospitalized.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 6,051 cases in the health district.
“As cases pile up in the U.S., Virginia, and in our health district, it will become more and more difficult to control the spread of illness,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director. “With the holidays coming up, as people gather, there will be more opportunities for the virus to spread. This isn’t a judgment made on any one gathering, but a blunt statement of fact. Smaller gatherings will yield less chance of transmission. Let’s all try and be wise men and women this season.”
The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have reached the health district with the Moderna vaccine expected this week.
In a press release last Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported Virginia would receive 370,650 doses of vaccine in December, down from the previously expected 480,000 doses.
Virginia’s health care personnel and long-term care facility residents remain top priority groups to be vaccinated. Eighteen Virginia hospitals administered more than 72,100 doses to frontline health care workers last week, VDH reported.
Meanwhile, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will work to provide vaccines to health care workers who fall outside of the hospital system to ensure coverage for those personnel, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement, Dr. Kartchner said.
“We have communicated with these priority groups to ascertain the estimated number of vaccines needed. If all goes as planned, we will be rolling out vaccinations to providers and first-responders over the next six-to-eight weeks,” he said.
Following that, the next steps include vaccinating critical infrastructure populations and adults 65 and older or with health conditions that place them at high-risk, Dr. Kartchner said.
“Then, we will be in a position to vaccinate the general population. I anticipate this step to happen around the March-April period, with the understanding, of course, that timelines will be fluid and subject to change. We are prepared to make every effort possible to vaccinate our community as quickly as possible,” he said.
In the meantime, he encouraged those who have been tested for COVID-19 to stay at home and away from others until test results have returned.