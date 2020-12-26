10 O.C. residents have now died from COVID

Virginia’s health care personnel and long-term care facility residents remain top priority groups to be vaccinated. Eighteen Virginia hospitals administered more than 72,100 doses to frontline health care workers last week, VDH reported.

Meanwhile, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will work to provide vaccines to health care workers who fall outside of the hospital system to ensure coverage for those personnel, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement, Dr. Kartchner said.

“We have communicated with these priority groups to ascertain the estimated number of vaccines needed. If all goes as planned, we will be rolling out vaccinations to providers and first-responders over the next six-to-eight weeks,” he said.

Following that, the next steps include vaccinating critical infrastructure populations and adults 65 and older or with health conditions that place them at high-risk, Dr. Kartchner said.

“Then, we will be in a position to vaccinate the general population. I anticipate this step to happen around the March-April period, with the understanding, of course, that timelines will be fluid and subject to change. We are prepared to make every effort possible to vaccinate our community as quickly as possible,” he said.