James Madison’s Montpelier recently hosted a three-day immersive cooking experience focused on the culinary contributions of the historic site’s enslaved community.

Led by nationally renowned food expert and woodworker Jerome Bias, the program featured three full days of 18th- and 19th-century style cooking in Montpelier’s South Yard, the former dwelling place of many of the enslaved persons who took care of domestic tasks like cooking and cleaning on the property. From the evening of Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15, participants prepared their own meals each day, had tea on the lawn and finished with a dinner for approximately 40 people.

Mary Furlong Minkoff, assistant director of archaeology at Montpelier, said that the program was the result of years of discussion with Bias about the intersection of culinary history and archaeological finds on the property.

Montpelier senior research historian Hilarie Hicks spent countless hours combing through documents including visitor accounts and Madison’s weather journal for information which, in combination with discoveries like vessels and charred plant remains, began to form a clearer picture of the food that was prepared at the site.

With that information in mind, Bias and the Montpelier staff worked to modernize versions of historic recipes, drawing on resources like the cookbooks of Edna Lewis and Abby Fisher.

Participants cooked dishes like pork jambalaya, field pea stew and apple brandy cake over an open hearth. They also roasted chicken and a whole pig over a barbecue pit recreated to archaeological specifications by Matt Reeves, director of archaeology and landscape restoration, based on the remains of an existing pit that was discovered in the South Yard.

Bias said that he also took care to reflect regional differences in cooking through the recipes he chose.

“Often we talk about it like it’s the same everywhere, but it’s not,” he explained, giving examples of a particular type of red field pea he chose for the stew and three different types of coleslaw that students learned to make.

Through the experience, students learned much more than how to cook. According to Minkoff, understanding the food of a particular group of people is a key component of understanding that group’s history as a whole. It’s also one of the cultural relics that tends to persist even as others may be lost.

“Food is such great way to connect to the past,” she said. “Often, when we lose all of the different parts of who we are, these things stay on.”

Bias said that his mission to provide learning experiences about the accomplishments of enslaved persons stemmed from a desire to help other African-Americans reconnect with their history more fully. Serving on the board of the Stagville historic site in Durham, N.C., Bias found that African-American community members and tourists weren’t visiting often. After digging into the matter further, he found that many were hesitant to open up the pain and trauma of their history, and he subsequently began looking for ways to better connect visitors with sources of pride.

“Let’s look at what we have that made American culture — food, family, textiles, music,” Bias said of his approach.

Bias said that learning about these accomplishments also helps people to see how enslaved communities persevered despite the terrifying circumstances they faced.

“All of this is being done to bring alive the experience of the enslaved population, doing whatever they could to craft a little bit of freedom in an inhumane situation,” he said.

For those in attendance, the message was well received.

“It’s been amazing, breathtaking and humbling, trying to put myself in the shoes of my ancestors,” said Preston Turner, who creates content for YouTube and documented the experience for his channel, Travels of Preston.

He said that the real-life experience of cooking using traditional methods helped him to better appreciate both the intense labor and the coordination that was required to provide food every day for the inhabitants of Montpelier, both free and enslaved.

“You need a team; it definitely has to be a community,” he said. “They would do this three or four times a day, maybe only getting a few hours of sleep.”

Mark Dorfman, who traveled from California to take the class, agreed.

“Jerome brought it to a point,” he said. “This is about the people that lived here — the families — to understand what life was like. I read a lot, but this made it very clear. This is a very physical way to live. I was exhausted.”

Historical carpenter Lyslee Duncan and historian Tammy Gibson, founder of Sankofa TravelHer which documents African American history around the country, both said that they planned to take the skills they were learning back to their respective communities, helping others to reconnect with their own past.

Duncan particularly resonated with Bias’ goal to provide African-Americans with a source of pride in their ancestor’s accomplishments. She said that while the legacy of slavery is something that has always weighed on her, she felt “not as burdened” in a sense after taking part in the program.

“I’ve already thought those thoughts, so this is a way to find joy and pride,” she shared.

To learn more about Montpelier, including upcoming programs and events, visit www.montpelier.org.