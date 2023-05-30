Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three local leaders joined forces at the most recent Women’s Diversity Forum for a discussion of the impact of homelessness in Orange County.

On May 21, the forum hosted a panel discussion titled “Homelessness in Orange: Is It Really a Problem?” with Rebecca Wareham, Valencia Bailey and Pamela Edelman at Orange Church of the Nazarene. Each of the women shared their own experiences working to address the issue, but the message from all three was clear: Yes, homelessness is a problem in Orange County, and one that will take community cooperation to solve.

Rebecca Wareham serves as continuum of care coordinator at Foothills Housing Network, a nonprofit group providing resources for the homeless in Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Wareham shared the results of the network’s 2023 point-in-time survey, an annual requirement for U.S. Housing and Urban Development-supported continuum of care providers that consolidates data on homelessness among the local population.

The point-in-time survey is “an unduplicated count on a single night in January of people who are experiencing homelessness,” according to the network. During the survey, Foothills Housing Network works together with partner organizations to collect data on the numbers, demographics, causes and types of homelessness experienced by those within the region.

The information gleaned from the survey is vital to making sure that local organizations receive adequate support and funding from larger agencies, but Wareham shared that organizations looking to provide services in rural communities such as Orange County face their own unique set of challenges when gathering data, from geography to unhelpful officials.

“Communities and people are just spread out, and there aren’t enough people who are doing the work to be able to go out [into the community],” she said. “We have officials who don’t necessarily believe that it exists or maybe don’t want to, and so they’re not offering the support to our community service providers that week either.”

Wareham urged local officials to take the survey and the larger issue seriously, citing the ripple effect that community partnerships can have on funding at the state and federal levels.

“It helps us communities to be able to advocate for ourselves because HUD and [the Department of Housing and Community Development] are very rooted in urban programs, so they’re very used to these high numbers and things like that in urban centers,” she said. “They still don’t understand the impact that the economy and substances and mental health have had on the rural areas.”

Despite the challenges in collecting data, Foothills Housing Network and its partner organizations were able to locate and identify 38 homeless individuals in Orange County on the night of Jan. 25, 2023. Of that number, 18 people were unsheltered, meaning that they were sleeping outside or in a vehicle, tent or similar arrangement. An additional 19 were staying temporarily in hotels, while one homeless person was in jail on the night of the survey.

Unsheltered people faced a range of sleeping situations: An individual could be sleeping behind a store in the town of Orange or several families could be living in their cars with children, spouses and pets. Foothills Housing Network also found larger homeless encampments in wooded areas throughout Orange County, including one in Gordonsville.

“Orange County [Department of Social Services] was told by Gordonsville there were no individuals experiencing homelessness in Gordonsville at all,” Wareham said as she displayed a picture of the Gordonsville encampment.

Racial disparity among homeless persons is improving but still significant, with Black individuals accounting for nearly half of the homeless population in Orange County despite comprising less than 12% of the overall population according to the 2020 census.

Other populations that have experienced the greatest increases in homelessness in the county this year include people ages 60 and older, school-age children and veterans.

In the upcoming months, Wareham said she will be meeting with Orange County officials to bring awareness to the local homeless population and request additional support.

“We are in the middle of going to all of the board of supervisors and town council meetings and giving the evidence, if you will, and providing them with the information,” she said. “And it’s necessary for the exact reason of people saying it doesn’t exist.”

Wareham also noted that although some localities such as Orange County don’t have their own homeless shelters and services, they haven’t necessarily kept up on financially supporting regional organizations, as places including Orange send their homeless populations to counties that do have those resources.

“For one example, all five counties put in a small percentage — and I mean a small percentage — that has not changed in four years for my position yet,” she said. “The amount of calls we receive continues to grow. The amount of services we offer, everything continues to grow. Yet the counties, the towns, that’s not their focus. That’s not what they’re saying is a need right now.”

Because of that, Wareham said that any solution to addressing homelessness in Orange County and the region as a whole will require a mix of government, private and community organizations coming together to provide a variety of services.

“I truly believe the only way we’re going to make a dent is at the grassroots level, the nonprofit level, the faith-based organization level,” she said.

One of those grassroots organizations working to make a difference in Orange County is Good Samaritan Inc., a nonprofit group founded in 2014 by Valencia and Tommie Bailey. Open from noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Good Samaritan offers a food pantry, clothes closet and shoe room at 105 N. Madison Road in downtown Orange.

Throughout the week, Good Samaritan’s work goes beyond food and clothing, helping homeless and housing-insecure individuals to connect with organizations such as Foothills Housing Network. From there, the network’s Coordinated Entry Program can refer them to applicable providers and share resources.

Wareham said that one of the challenges of finding housing for the homeless is that there simply aren’t enough local shelters, and those that do exist fill up quickly. Good Samaritan hopes to become part of the solution by expanding the organization to include a house for women and children.

“Mentally, it’s hard on women and children,” said Valencia Bailey, who serves as program director for the nonprofit group. “All of us who are mothers know our greatest concern is that our children our taken care of — that we get them to sleep at night.”

Bailey shared that the house will provide a holistic range of services, from counseling to budgeting classes, and that Good Samaritan is ready to get started as soon as they can find the right home.

“We just need to find a building and that is my plea,” she said. “Even if it’s an old house and somebody has it sitting there, we’re willing to do the work. We have contractors, people who are willing to help, but it’s about getting people off the street.”

Wareham added that having organizations such as Good Samaritan partner with Foothills Housing Network on the point-in-time surveys is also crucial to identifying specific subsets of the population, including women, children and veterans, who may benefit from targeted programs. While some of those programs will be shelters and support housing, Wareham said that other solutions like day centers also can have a big impact.

“It’s a place where people can come in person, because that does make a massive difference, and get the resources and be in community,” she said. “There are so many ways communities can assist in the emergency housing issue.”

And that’s where Pamela Edelman of Orange Church of the Nazarene comes in. Edelman shared that her church is planning to develop a day center, where individuals can benefit from being in a community environment, have their basic needs met and get connected with agencies and housing. Currently, the church is seeking a contractor to install showers on the lower level of the building, which is being renovated to serve as the future day center.

Edelman is also looking for individuals who are interested in hosting their fellow community members who are experiencing homelessness. She said that ideally, she wants to have a place where “people who have extra bedrooms in their home come to the day center and spend time with people,” so that they can get to know the individuals and families while setting up temporary housing solutions.

“This morning, I preached on being boldly hopeful — hope-filled — in the world,” Edelman said. “And that’s this dream of mine, to have these showers and all of that. It’s out there, but it’s real.”

To contact Orange Church of the Nazarene, email info@orangevanaz.org or call (540) 406-4065. Good Samaritan Inc. can be reached at info@goodsamaritaninc.org or (540) 308-7741. Those wanting to learn more about Foothills Housing Network, including more data from their 2023 point-in-time survey, can visit www.foothillshousing.org, and their Coordinated Entry emergency housing hotline is open to all those experiencing or at risk of homelessness at (540) 724-6630.