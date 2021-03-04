Women's Diversity Forum, Arts Center host author Holladay in Sunday talk

The Women’s Diversity Forum (WDF) and The Arts Center In Orange have teamed up to produce a live video of someone known to us as an award-winning journalist for the Orange Review and an enthusiastic supporter of both organizations: Rapidan resident, writer and scholar Hilary Holladay.

The WDF was missing its bi-monthly Sunday meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic when Arts Center Director Anna Pillow suggested that they work together to plan a virtual meeting that would bring the community together. This fit nicely with the mission of each organization, which includes a focus on both literary and nonliterary artists as well as spotlighting local figures.

On this occasion, the stars aligned as Holladay’s fifth book, “The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography” had just been published in late 2020 by Doubleday, a division of Penguin Random House, to national acclaim by the New York Times (“Best Books of 2020”) and The New Yorker.

It’s a win-win for our community to be able to learn about Rich, her poetry, and about the author’s journey in writing what the Times rightly calls a “good story well-told” about this “prickly poet.”

No previous acquaintance with the subject is required and all are invited to join in at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7, and to submit any questions ahead to Rebecca Coleman (rcoleman1941@gmail.com) or by interacting in real time during the program, which will be broadcast via The Arts Center’s Youtube channel at https://www.artscenterinorange.com/public-programs-and-events/in-conversation-hilary-holladay.