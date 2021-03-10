 Skip to main content
Window visits at Dogwood Village
Contributed photo

Dogwood Village residents continue to receive window visits from family and friends. Resident Margie Ford received a nice surprise during her window visit as her daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Ken Crider shared their new baby chickens with her during their visit. As the county COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop, there is much hope that modified face-to-face visits may be an option in the near future for the facility. Visit the Dogwood Facebook page for updates and contact staff at 672-2611 with questions.

