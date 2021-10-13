“When Women Use Their Power:” Carver Museum October exhibit features Ware

Marlene Glascoe Ware, 1961 graduate of George Washington Carver Regional High School and the first employee of Culpeper Memorial Hospital to earn the distinction of “Employee of the Year,” is the eighth area woman featured in the Carver 4-County Museum’s 10-month exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power.”

“You’ve seen her. I know you have,” begins the narrated video on the museum’s website (www.carver4cm.org). Born in Culpeper, Ware is a 43-year nursing professional, (now retired) who continues to uplift citizens through her work with the Culpeper Literacy Council, the Culpeper Board of Elections, and the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association (GWCRHSAA). Her expertise and knowledge of the community led her to chair the adult volunteers and joint camp for the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary. Over the past two years, she was instrumental in educating, encouraging, and ensuring that more than 100 residents protected themselves and those they love by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than her activities, her foundational strength comes from her faith and her family. A leader in both women’s ministry and ushers’ ministry at Emanuel Baptist Church in Orange, she is the wife of Howard B. Ware, the mother of two daughters, Ailsa and Jennifer, and the grandmother of Howard and Kennedy.