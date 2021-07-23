“When Women Use Their Power:" Carver Museum exhibit features all 11 women in special showing

In response to the 10-month virtual series, “When Women Use Their Power,” the Carver 4-County Museum is hosting a special showing of the full exhibit for a limited time.
“The exhibit brings together the accomplishments of 11 women and it is truly inspirational,” says Hortense Hinton-Jackson, President of the Museum Board and vice chair of the GWCRHSAA History Committee.
July’s installment, the fifth, features two generations— Mary East Dade and her daughter, Lorraine Dade Trumpler of Orange —and is titled, “Hands of Hope and New Life.”
“The visual juxtaposition of seeing how the two women use their hands to bring hope and life is striking. Your soul feels the qualities of one woman being passed down to her daughter. One cannot get the full impact by viewing them just on our website.”
The July feature is co-curated by Terry Miller, and two of the museum’s board members, Alan Johnson and Marlene Ware.
A pianist, master seamstress and midwife, East was born in 1909 and lived until 1978. Trumpler (1930-2013) is recognized as a community benevolence leader.
Dade attended Orange Graded School that her father, William Rogers East, established. She learned to play piano as a child--the first manifestation of her dexterous talents.
She and her husband, Lawrence Wilson Dade Jr., made their home in the Little Petersburg neighborhood near Madison Mills, and raised three children--Lorraine, Lawrence and Rose. The family attended Bethel Baptist, where Dade taught Sunday School and played piano, bringing hope to the hearts of her fellow congregants.
Meanwhile, she applied her talents as a master seamstress, widely respected and sought after for her dressmaking skills. She also created new baptism robes for children at church.
Additionally, she served as a state-sanctioned midwife, helping local mothers deliver dozens of newborns.
Her legacy continued through her oldest child, Lorraine Teresa Dade, who, after living with her aunt in Philadelphia during her early years, returned home for high school and was in the first graduating class (1949) at George Washington Carver Regional High School.
Returning to Philadelphia, Lorraine married her dear friend William Trumpler, and the couple had two children.
With her husband called to the ministry, the couple both served the church. The exhibit notes, “As ‘Mrs. Trumpler,’ Lorraine found her power. It was quiet power. It was effective power. It was empathy.”
She helped children, the elderly and those in need throughout the community and organized a letter-writing drive for soldiers in Vietnam.
Later, drawing on her mother’s bridal dressmaking talents, she was a supervisor in the finishing department of a bridal shop, making sure alterations were perfect for all the brides-to-be.
This month’s feature celebrates “how the hands of two generations of women gave new life–whether it be through music, sewing, bringing a child into the world and ensuring it takes its first breath, an empathetic nature that simply knew what to do to infuse life into a sorrowful heart writing letters, cooking for the needy, touching a trembling hand.”
“We will continue to feature these outstanding women on our website, www.carver4cm.org, through the end of December,” Miller said. “Seeing them all in one place during the vacation season is a special treat for our region.”
The women throughout the series: are Angela Chapman and Ware (Culpeper); Minnie Butler and Lillian Aylor (Rappahannock); Edna Lewis, Murcelle Coleman, Mary Dade, and Lorraine Trumpler (Orange); Ruth Crenshaw Harris, Audrey A. Avery and Ruby H. Beck (Madison).
To schedule an appointment to see “When Women Use Their Power,” call Charlotte Carpenter at (540) 270-3891 or Hortense Hinton-Jackson at (540) 829-6331.
The Carver 4-County Museum is a program of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, a 501(c)3 corporation. It is located within the original school, now The Carver Center, at 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102 in Rapidan.