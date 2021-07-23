“When Women Use Their Power:" Carver Museum exhibit features all 11 women in special showing

Later, drawing on her mother’s bridal dressmaking talents, she was a supervisor in the finishing department of a bridal shop, making sure alterations were perfect for all the brides-to-be.

This month’s feature celebrates “how the hands of two generations of women gave new life–whether it be through music, sewing, bringing a child into the world and ensuring it takes its first breath, an empathetic nature that simply knew what to do to infuse life into a sorrowful heart writing letters, cooking for the needy, touching a trembling hand.”

“We will continue to feature these outstanding women on our website, www.carver4cm.org, through the end of December,” Miller said. “Seeing them all in one place during the vacation season is a special treat for our region.”

The women throughout the series: are Angela Chapman and Ware (Culpeper); Minnie Butler and Lillian Aylor (Rappahannock); Edna Lewis, Murcelle Coleman, Mary Dade, and Lorraine Trumpler (Orange); Ruth Crenshaw Harris, Audrey A. Avery and Ruby H. Beck (Madison).

To schedule an appointment to see “When Women Use Their Power,” call Charlotte Carpenter at (540) 270-3891 or Hortense Hinton-Jackson at (540) 829-6331.

The Carver 4-County Museum is a program of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, a 501(c)3 corporation. It is located within the original school, now The Carver Center, at 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102 in Rapidan.